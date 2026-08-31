Bundang Jesaeng Hospital Marks 28th Anniversary, Vows Continued Innovation in Medical Services and Care Systems

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Bundang Jesaeng Hospital, under the Daejin Medical Foundation and led by hospital director Son Jeong-hwan, held a ceremony on August 28 to mark its 28th anniversary in the main auditorium on the fourth floor of the main building. The event included awards for exemplary employees and long-serving staff who had dedicated themselves to the hospital's development, as well as anniversary celebration activities.

In his congratulatory remarks, Daejin Medical Foundation Secretary General Jeon Jong-hoon urged the hospital to continue building a place that puts patients first while also valuing one another, respecting each other, and creating happiness together.

Hospital director Son Jeong-hwan said, "Our goal for growth is to strengthen the hospital's competitiveness amid change and continuously innovate our care systems and medical services so we can provide better treatment for patients. Let us share the fruits of that growth with patients, the local community, and all members of the hospital."

To mark its 28th anniversary, Bundang Jesaeng Hospital held both online and offline events under the theme, "28 Years of Growth, Changes Achieved Together," drawing a strong response.

The online pre-event ran from August 18 to 28 through the hospital's Instagram account and drew 291 participants. On the day of the ceremony, an on-site event titled "28th Anniversary Time Stop! Catch 2.8 Seconds!" was held in the lobby on the first floor of the main building.

Patients, guardians, local residents, and staff all took part in the celebration, and a lucky draw event for inpatients added to the festive atmosphere.

Meanwhile, since Son Jeong-hwan took office as the 12th hospital director in June, Bundang Jesaeng Hospital has been making various efforts to provide the best possible medical services and to build a hospital where patients and caregivers can feel warmth and trust.

Since opening in 1998, Bundang Jesaeng Hospital has grown into a key hospital in southeastern Gyeonggi Province. It was designated as a comprehensive secondary general hospital and received an S grade in the integrated nursing and caregiving service evaluation and an A grade in the emergency medical institution evaluation. It also earned first-grade ratings in a wide range of medical adequacy assessments, including colorectal cancer, breast cancer, acute stroke, coronary intervention, chronic lung disease, hemodialysis, intensive care, surgery, anesthesia, medication, and imaging tests, formally recognizing the hospital's excellence. In addition, wards, intensive care units, and emergency medical centers are using AI-based systems to predict patient risk and support clinicians' diagnostic and treatment decisions, strengthening patient safety. The hospital also became the first in southern Gyeonggi Province to introduce an AI-based digital diagnostic testing system.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.