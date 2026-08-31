KT&G to Launch New 'lil Tonino Lamborghini' Product in September, Four Years After 3-Second Warm-Up Breakthrough

Image of four lil Tonino Lamborghini models, from left: Carbon Gray, Copper Brown, Wave Blue and Ruby Black SV. Photo courtesy of KT&G Corporation.

KT&G Corporation will unveil a new heated tobacco product that cuts the warm-up time to just three seconds. The company plans to use this “fast use” feature as a key differentiator in South Korea’s heated tobacco market.

According to KT&G Corporation on the 31st, the new heated tobacco product, lil Tonino Lamborghini, will officially launch on September 15 at convenience stores in Seoul, the dedicated flagship store lil MINIMALIUM, and the online channel lil Store. Its biggest feature is the Flashwave heating technology. Using microwaves to heat the inside of the stick, it reduces the warm-up time to three seconds. KT&G Corporation said this is the fastest warm-up speed among heated tobacco products launched in South Korea. It added that the warm-up time may vary slightly depending on conditions such as humidity.

KT&G Corporation focused not only on heating speed but also on uniformity in the heating process. The company said the stick is heated evenly from start to finish, providing a consistent user experience. It also retained the easy-cleaning convenience and rich vapor output emphasized in previous lil products.

The design reflects lil’s minimalist concept. A full-metal aluminum case was used to improve durability, and the product is equipped with a color display and a dedicated GUI. Users can check the warm-up status, battery level and remaining puffs on the screen. The product will be released in four colors: Carbon Gray, Copper Brown, Wave Blue and Ruby Black SV. Ruby Black SV is a limited edition. About 8,300 convenience stores in Seoul will sell the Carbon Gray model, while all four colors will be available at the lil Store and three lil MINIMALIUM locations.

A dedicated stick line, NAU, will also be launched. It will come in five varieties: NAU Rust, NAU Blue, NAU Change, NAU Yellow and NAU Coral. The price is 4,800 won per pack.

Kim Dong-pil, head of KT&G’s NGP division, said, "Through technological innovation that delivers the fastest warm-up speed in the industry, we have introduced a premium new product that removes the inconvenience of waiting, a drawback of existing products, and provides a consistent user experience." He added, "We will further strengthen our R&D capabilities and focus on improving convenience from the customer’s perspective."

Kim Se-hyeong, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.