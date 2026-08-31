"Stop PASS Forgery": Three Major Korean Mobile Carriers Launch Campaign to Promote QR Verification

The three major Korean mobile carriers — SK Telecom, KT Corporation, and LG Uplus — are stepping up QR-based verification to prevent the forgery and tampering of mobile ID cards. The effort focuses on shifting the use of ID cards from simply "showing" them to "verifying" them, in order to stop cases where people capture ID screens or create fake apps to present them.

According to the three major Korean mobile carriers on the 31st, they will run a public-interest campaign, "One QR, Twice the Peace of Mind!", through Oct. 5 to encourage use of the ID QR verification feature on the mobile authentication platform PASS app. The campaign is seen as a response to the growing number of forgery cases involving apps that mimic mobile ID screens or use composite images. At its core, the campaign aims to encourage people who check IDs to use PASS's QR verification feature instead of relying only on a visual inspection of the screen.

QR verification can be used by scanning the QR code on the mobile ID presented by the other person with the PASS app, or by showing the QR code on one's own PASS ID. It is more effective at preventing forgery because it can confirm whether the ID was actually issued, rather than simply checking the screen with the naked eye. The three carriers also plan to inform the public during the campaign that forging or tampering with a mobile ID may be punishable under the Road Traffic Act.

The three major Korean mobile carriers said, "We hope this campaign will help establish a culture in which people verify identities through QR checks without worrying about ID forgery and tampering." They added, "We will continue working to create an environment where anyone can safely verify IDs."

Kim Se-hyung, fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.