As the Heatwave Drags On, a 'War Against Sweat' Intensifies... Demand Surges for Premium Laundry Detergents with Enhanced Deep-Cleaning and Deodorizing Power

As climate change makes summers longer and more humid, clothes and bedding are getting soaked with sweat more often. In hot, muggy weather, laundry stays damp more easily, making clothing hygiene harder to manage. As a result, a daily 'war against sweat' has become routine, with consumers trying to eliminate sour odors and stains from laundry.

When sweat and sebum production increases, waste and dead skin cells build up on the skin's surface, making pores and sweat glands easier to clog. That raises the risk of heat rash, acne, and tinea versicolor. In particular, when sweat-soaked clothing stays in contact with the skin for long periods, the skin is exposed to a humid, high-friction environment that can weaken the skin barrier and trigger contact dermatitis or allergic skin reactions. Sweat, sebum, proteins, and other residues left in clothing also create an ideal environment for microbes to grow, increasing skin irritation and worsening existing skin problems. If sweat absorbed into laundry is not removed quickly, odor-causing bacteria such as Moraxella bacteria multiply rapidly. As a result, consumers are increasingly choosing detergents not just for stain removal, but also for sour-odor prevention and deodorizing performance. Demand for functional detergents that directly remove odor-causing bacteria and the substances that trigger them is rising sharply.

In fact, transaction value for laundry detergents on the fashion platform Zigzag jumped 431% in June and 236% in July from a year earlier. On GS Home Shopping, laundry detergent orders from June 1 to July 26 this year reached 5 billion won, up about 100% from 2.5 billion won in the same period last year. Products with stronger odor-removal features, including deodorizing and indoor-drying functions in addition to stain removal, are seen as driving the growth.

Accordingly, the laundry detergent market is shifting from simple stain removal to premium, high-performance detergents that combine body-odor care, ingredient safety, user convenience, and environmental friendliness.

On the functional side, companies are strengthening 'deep clean' technology by using micro enzymes and complex enzymes smaller than fiber pores to break down human secretions at the molecular level. Another key trend is the widespread use of technologies that suppress Moraxella bacteria, the main cause of sour laundry odors, and neutralize or decompose odor-causing molecules themselves. Capsule detergents that separate detergent, baking soda, fabric care, and fragrance ingredients into independent chambers are also becoming more common, along with products designed for indoor drying. To reduce water pollution and skin irritation caused by detergent residue, more products are using plant-based surfactants with high biodegradability. In addition, products certified for ingredient safety, and free from microplastics, parabens, and fluorescent whitening agents, have emerged as a major trend.

◇FiJi's 'Moraxella Odor-Removing Laundry Detergent' line. Photo courtesy of LG Household & Health Care

FiJi's 'Moraxella Odor-Removing Laundry Detergent' from LG Household & Health Care saw Coupang sales surge 316% year on year from January to July this year, establishing itself as a leading detergent for odor control. The company says the product delivers an odor-care solution that removes 99.9% of the microbial substances that cause sour laundry smells. It was also recently selected as a winner in the home care category for the Asia-Pacific region at the 'Mintel Most Innovative 2026' awards presented by global market research firm Mintel.

◇Renewed 'Actz Perfect' trio. Photo courtesy of Pigeon

Pigeon has renewed its three-product 'Actz Perfect' lineup, which includes indoor-drying, baking soda, and deep-clean variants. The products now use nine customized enzymes and triple soda ingredients, significantly improving washing power against sweat stains and stubborn grime. They have also been verified for safety by excluding nine harmful chemicals, including fluorescent whitening agents and parabens. In addition, the company introduced a translucent container that makes it easy to check remaining product levels at a glance, along with an ergonomic grip for better usability.

◇'Beat Monster Pod 10X Boiling Power.' Photo courtesy of Lion Corporation (Korea)

Lion Corporation (Korea) introduced the hybrid capsule detergent 'Beat Monster Pod 10X Boiling Power' this year. It contains 10 types of cleaning enzymes and baking soda to remove yellowing stains, stubborn dirt, and musty odors. The product also offers long-lasting fragrance, color care, and washing-machine stain prevention, the company said. It has received Dermatest's 'Excellent' certification and V-Label vegan certification, while safety has been strengthened through the non-detection of 10 chemicals, including heavy metals and microplastics.

◇Persil Deep Clean Power Micro Enzyme Lavender Gel. Photo courtesy of Henkel

Henkel's 'Persil Deep Clean Power Micro Enzyme' uses power micro enzymes measuring 2 to 10 nanometers, smaller than fiber pores of 5 to 50 nanometers, to break down sweat and sebum deep within fabrics. It effectively decomposes ultrafine stains and odor-causing residues that are not easily removed by ordinary washing. The company says its specialized German deodorizing technology also prevents musty odors during indoor drying in the rainy season.

An industry official said, "The laundry detergent market is being reshaped from a simple competition over cleaning power into a premium market centered on bacteria and odor control, as well as ingredient safety." The official added, "Capsule detergents with all-in-one structures, which are gaining share as one- to two-person households grow and convenience becomes more important, are also driving the growth of the high-performance segment."

Sohyung Kim, compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.