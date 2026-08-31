Why Did a Teacher in His 20s Put Urine in a Student's Water Bottle?

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[Sportschosun, Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A high school teacher in Japan was dismissed after secretly putting his urine into a student's water bottle.

According to Japanese media outlets including Ameba Times, a male teacher in his 20s who worked at a high school in Gunma Prefecture put his urine into a student's tumbler inside the school building on May 28 during working hours.

The student took the tumbler home, noticed something was wrong with the contents, and told a guardian. The guardian then contacted the school, bringing the case to light. About a month after the incident, on June 24, the teacher reportedly told a school administrator directly what he had done. Police later sent the teacher to prosecutors on vandalism charges, saying he had rendered the water bottle unusable.

The Gunma Prefectural Board of Education reviewed the case and dismissed the teacher on Aug. 19 as a disciplinary measure. During questioning, the teacher reportedly said that he had not targeted a specific student and had acted on impulse. The board also did not disclose the student's gender or other personal information.

The victim reportedly suffered mental distress and physical symptoms after the incident, and there were days when the student could not go to school.

In an interview with Ameba Times, Professor Masafumi Usui of Niigata Seiryo University Graduate School suggested that the act may have been driven by a desire for dominance, or the feeling that he could control the other person as he wished. He also said a connection to sexual gratification could not be ruled out, adding that from a psychological perspective, it could be seen as an impulsive deviant act.

The Gunma Prefectural Board of Education apologized for the incident and said it would strengthen guidance, management, and supervision of staff.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.