Kumho Petrochemical Expands Cooperation with Weihai City in China, Discusses New Materials and Batteries

◇Kumho Petrochemical Group Chairman Park Chan-koo is seen meeting with Weihai Mayor Kong Fanping. Park is in the front row on the left, and Kong is in the front row on the right. Photo courtesy of Kumho Petrochemical

Kumho Petrochemical Group will broaden its cooperation with Weihai City in Shandong Province, China, beyond tourism to future industries such as new materials and batteries.

According to Kumho Petrochemical Group on the 31st, Chairman Park Chan-koo and other senior executives visited Weihai on the 27th and met with Mayor Kong Fanping and city officials to discuss the current state of cooperation between the two sides and ways to strengthen future collaboration.

Through Kumho Resort, which was brought under the group in 2021, Kumho Petrochemical operates Asiana Weihai Country Club (AWCC) in Weihai. Since the acquisition, the company has renewed the facility as a whole, strengthening its reputation as a premier golf course among both domestic and local golfers. It has also contributed to boosting tourism in Weihai City.

The meeting between Kumho Petrochemical and Weihai City was arranged to review the partnership built over the past five years and explore ways to deepen mutual cooperation. Attending the talks were Chairman Park Chan-koo, Kumho Petrochemical President Park Jun-kyung, CEO Jay (Jong Hoon) Baek, Vice President Go Young-do, and Executive Director Park Jeom-gyu of Kumho Resort, who also serves as AWCC chairman. Weihai City was represented by Mayor Kong Fanping, Vice Mayor Jang Sandong, Secretary-General Ju Yun, Commerce Bureau Director Wang Dezhi, and Huancui District Chief Liu Wei.

Chairman Park expressed gratitude for Weihai City's cooperation in operating AWCC. He said, "I hope exchanges between Weihai and Korea will become even more active as China's golf industry develops." He added, "As Kumho Petrochemical continues to focus its efforts on attracting visitors and revitalizing the local economy through ongoing investment, I hope the city government will continue to support mutual cooperation." Mayor Kong said he wanted to expand cooperation with Kumho Petrochemical Group in future industries such as advanced manufacturing, new materials, and batteries in Weihai City. Kong added, "We will realize mutual benefit and win-win cooperation through unwavering and full administrative support."

Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.