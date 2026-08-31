"No 2.5 Million Won for Drinks?" Bar Sparks Outrage After Shaving Teen Female Customer's Head

Photo source: TikTok

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A host bar in Bangkok, Thailand, has sparked controversy after it was reported that the hair of an 18-year-old woman was completely shaved off because she could not pay a 2.5 million won drink bill.

The woman’s side claims she had no choice but to agree to the shaving in a coercive atmosphere at the time, while the business says she consented to having her head shaved and signed the relevant documents.

According to local media outlets, including Amarin TV, the incident took place on the 25th at a host bar in Bangkok’s Pinklao area.

The case became public after Thai social activist Chalida Palamat, known by the nickname 'Ton Aor Pen Nueng,' posted the video on TikTok.

The business initially said the woman had ordered more than 200 drinks for the hosts, leaving a bill of about 60,000 baht, or roughly 2.5 million won, which she could not pay.

It also claimed that she had previously failed to pay at other entertainment venues and had falsified the birth date on her ID card to gain entry.

Instead of reporting the matter to police, the venue had her sign a contract stating that her hair would be sold for 3,000 baht, or about 120,000 won, and proposed deducting that amount from the unpaid bill. Her head was then completely shaved.

The venue said one of its staff members was planning to donate the cut hair, but it did not specify which institution or organization would receive it.

Once the incident became known, online reactions were divided between criticism that the venue had gone too far and views that the woman’s failure to pay the bill was the real problem.

Chalida, who first exposed the case, said she understood that the venue had suffered a business loss, but argued that resolving the unpaid bill by shaving the woman’s head instead of reporting it to police was inappropriate. She also said it should be examined whether the woman could truly have given free consent in that situation.

Later, the woman involved and her family put forward a different account.

On the 28th, the woman’s mother visited the local police station with her daughter and filed a complaint against the venue staff who shaved her head. The mother said that when she first contacted the venue, she was told her daughter could not pay the roughly 60,000 baht bill, and that they initially discussed installment payments and a possible settlement.

However, the venue later proposed selling the hair to clear the debt, and the mother said she thought it would mean only cutting the hair short. She said she was shocked when her daughter came home with her head completely shaved.

The woman said she was drunk at the time and claimed that, during an argument with venue staff, she was grabbed by the body and arms and shoved.

She also said she initially thought only part of her hair would be cut, but ended up having her entire head shaved. She added that she was scared and just wanted the situation to end quickly. She said she had not known in advance that video of the shaving would be posted on social media.

The venue, meanwhile, strongly denies the allegations of violence.

Meanwhile, the woman is said to have visited three host bars over a two-week period, including this incident. At a previous venue, she reportedly could not pay a substantial amount and left her mobile phone as collateral. She said she first learned about host bars through a TikTok live broadcast.

She also admitted that she was 18, but said she falsified the birth year on her ID card in order to enter the host bar.

As the woman’s side and the venue continue to give conflicting accounts about whether there was assault and whether consent was given during the shaving process, the facts are expected to be confirmed through a police investigation.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.