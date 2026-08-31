Expansion of Metropolitan Transport Networks, Including Yangsan Metro, Gains Pace; Yangsan Real Estate Market Warms Up

As the expansion of metropolitan transport networks, including the Yangsan Metro, which is in its final stages ahead of a year-end opening, gains momentum, the real estate market in Yangsan, South Gyeongsang Province, is showing renewed signs of strength.

The Yangsan Metro is a 11.43-kilometer line with seven stations that connects Nopo Station on Busan Metro Line 1 to Bukjeong Station. Transfers are available at Nopo Station on Line 1 and at Yangsanjungang Station on Line 2.

Plans are also under way to build a long-term metropolitan rail network. The Busan–Yangsan–Ulsan Metropolitan Railway, a 47.6-kilometer line linking Ulsan Station, Yangsan's Ungsang area and Nopo Station in Busan, is targeting a 2031 opening. It passed a preliminary feasibility study in July last year and is now in the basic planning stage. In addition, the Southeast Circular Metropolitan Railway, which will connect Ulsan with Changwon via Yangsan and Gimhae, is currently undergoing a preliminary feasibility study.

◇ Rendering of Hillstate Yangsan The Sky. Photo provided by Hyundai Engineering and Construction

As these transportation benefits become more concrete and new housing supply remains limited in the Mulgeum-eup area, where living infrastructure is already in place, inquiries about Hyundai Engineering and Construction's Hillstate Yangsan The Sky have been rising.

Hillstate Yangsan The Sky will consist of two complexes with a total of 598 households. Complex 1 will have 299 units in four buildings, ranging from four basement levels to 20 above-ground floors, while Complex 2 will also have 299 units in four buildings, ranging from three basement levels to 20 above-ground floors. Unit sizes will be 68, 84 and 159 square meters. About 88% of the homes will be the 84-square-meter type, which is highly preferred by end users.

Travel within Yangsan is convenient via Hwangsan-ro and Busandaehak-ro, and access to Busan Metro Line 2's Jeungsan Station, Mulgeum Station on the KTX line, and the Mulgeum and Namyangsan interchanges is easy. Seonam Elementary School is nearby, and Mulgeum Elementary, Middle and High Schools, Beomeo High School, and the Gachon-ri private academy district are also close by. Yangsan Central Library, which holds about 180,000 books, and Yangsan Central National Sports Center, equipped with a swimming pool and fitness facilities, are located right next to the complex. Residents can also enjoy nearby amenities such as E-Mart, Nonghyup Hanaro Mart, a movie theater and Pusan National University Yangsan Hospital, as well as natural surroundings including Obongsan and Yangsan Design Park.

Except for the penthouses, all units are designed in a four-bay layout. The ceilings are 2.4 meters high, or 2.5 meters including the recessed ceiling, and glass railings in the living room enhance the sense of openness. Community facilities will include an indoor golf practice range, a fitness center, the Hills Lounge and H I-Forest, an eco-friendly indoor play space. Each complex will also receive one shuttle bus free of charge, and the development will apply H Silent Home System, a patented technology that reduces noise between floors. A 5% down payment plan, with the first installment fixed at 5 million won, and interest-free intermediate payments are being offered to ease the initial financial burden. As the project is in a non-regulated area, resale restrictions do not apply.

A sales official said, "The market is warming up as rising apartment prices in Mulgeum-eup coincide with transportation benefits," adding, "As this is a new complex with strong living infrastructure and financial incentives, inquiries continue to come in."

Sohyung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.