Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital Successfully Holds 1st Symposium on Cardiovascular and Aortic Diseases and Critical Care Management

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Soon Chun Hyang University Hospital Cheonan, led by hospital director Lee Moon-soo, successfully held the "1st Symposium on Cardiovascular and Aortic Diseases and Critical Care Management" on the afternoon of the 29th in Hyeongok Hall on the hospital's sixth floor.

The symposium was organized to strengthen cooperation among regional medical institutions and share the latest treatment trends in cardiovascular and aortic diseases, as well as critical care management experience. Held under the theme "Protecting the Heart and Aorta Together," the event began with an introduction to the future vision of the Cardiovascular Aortic Center by Park Sang-ho, head of the Medical Cooperation Center, and featured seven presentations across two sessions.

The first session, themed "Differential Diagnosis of Chest Pain, Aortic Disease and Coronary Artery Disease," covered five presentations on the latest diagnosis and treatment methods for cardiovascular and aortic diseases: "New Treatment for Aortic Valve Stenosis in the Elderly, TAVR" by Kim Hee-dong of the Center for the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease; "Latest Insights into Heart and Aortic Surgery" by Jung Jae-han of the Department of Thoracic and Cardiovascular Surgery; "From Acute Aortic Dissection to Aortic Aneurysm and Peripheral Vascular Disease" by Lee Hyeon-yong of Vascular Surgery; "An ECG You Should Not Miss" by Choi Ha-young of the Center for the Prevention of Cardiovascular Disease; and "Minimally Invasive Treatment for Aortic Disease" by Lee Hyeong-nam of the Department of Radiology.

The second session, themed "Management of Severe Cardiovascular Disease and Regional Cooperation," included presentations on "Pre- and Postoperative Critical Care for Severe Cardiovascular Disease" by Kim Hyeon-jun of the Department of Critical Care Medicine, and an introduction to Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital's referral and transfer system by Im Hee-seon, head of the Medical Cooperation Center.

After each session, a question-and-answer period and discussion followed. Participants engaged in active questions and in-depth discussions on ways to ensure rapid and safe treatment coordination for patients with severe cardiovascular disease and to strengthen cooperation among regional medical institutions.

Hospital director Lee Moon-soo said, "As treatment for cardiovascular and aortic diseases advances rapidly, close cooperation among regional medical institutions and swift patient referrals are becoming increasingly important." He added, "I hope this symposium helped share diverse clinical experiences and strengthen the cooperative system needed to provide the best possible treatment for patients with severe cardiovascular disease."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

A commemorative photo of attendees at the "1st Symposium on Cardiovascular and Aortic Diseases and Critical Care Management."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.