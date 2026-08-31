Climber stranded on an 80-meter cliff face sparks backlash after being seen checking his phone: "Was he out of his mind?"

Photo source: Outside, White County Rescue Team

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A climber in the United States who was scaling a cliff without safety gear was dramatically rescued after becoming stranded on a narrow rock ledge about 80 meters above the ground. After a video surfaced showing him taking out his cellphone while standing on a ledge only about 50 centimeters wide, many online users criticized the act as "reckless beyond belief."

According to Fox Broadcasting Company, Outside and other U.S. media outlets, a man climbing the western cliff of Yonah Mountain in White County, Georgia, around 7 p.m. on the 25th local time called for help from firefighters, saying he could no longer move up or down.

He was not injured, but he was stuck on a cliff face about 80 meters high.

Rescue crews who arrived at the scene used a drone to locate the man stranded on the cliff.

The climber was standing on a rock ledge measuring only about 51 centimeters by 51 centimeters. It was such a narrow space that he could barely move, with no safe way to go up or down.

Rescuers then descended from the top of the cliff using ropes and safely completed the rescue. It took 42 minutes from the time they were dispatched.

The rescue video later drew controversy after it was released.

Internet users reacted by saying, "Climbing a cliff without safety gear is incredibly reckless," and "He was really lucky. The rescue team did a great job."

Some also pointed to footage that appeared to show the climber looking at his phone on the narrow ledge, criticizing him as "out of his mind" and calling it "a foolish act."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.