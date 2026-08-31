Shinsegae Group to Pay Early to Small Partner Companies Ahead of Chuseok

Ahead of the Chuseok holiday, Shinsegae Group will make early payments for deliveries from small partner companies.

The group's three affiliates, E-Mart, Shinsegae Department Store and SSG.COM, will disburse a total of 1.95 trillion won, combining the early payments, which will be made up to 12 days ahead of schedule, and regular payments under existing trade terms.

Shinsegae Group said, "We are helping most partner companies secure funding smoothly and are working to ease their burden during periods of concentrated cash demand before and after the holiday." It added, "Since 2011, E-Mart and Shinsegae Department Store have operated the Win-Win Growth Fund to help partner companies borrow money at lower interest rates."

Sohyung Kim, compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.