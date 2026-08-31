"Everything You Haven't Gone to Is the Future"... Kyobo Life Insurance's Gwanghwamun Phrase Board Fall Edition Features an Excerpt from Poet Lee Mun-jae's "Shangri-La"

◇Gwanghwamun Phrase Board fall edition. Photo courtesy of Kyobo Life Insurance.

Everything you haven't gone to is the future

The person you did not get to meet that day

And the pages of the book you never read

To welcome autumn, Kyobo Life Insurance's Gwanghwamun Phrase Board selected poet Lee Mun-jae's poem "Shangri-La." This fall edition will be displayed for three months through the end of November at Kyobo Life Building in Gwanghwamun, Kyobo Tower in Gangnam, and the Jeju headquarters.

Lee began his literary career in 1982 through the poetry magazine Siundong and has published collections including "When I Take Off My Wet Shoes and Show Them to the Sun," "Walking Poems," and "The Backwoods of the Mind." He won the 6th Kim Dal-jin Literary Award in 1995 for "Tower Crane and Four Other Poems," the 17th Sowol Poetry Prize in 2002 for "Autumn of the Earth," and the 7th Nojak Literary Award in 2007 for the collection "Water's Seated Meditation."

The new message conveys a hope that people will not give up, even if there are things they have not yet achieved, but will try again and move toward the future. It also reflects optimism about a future full of limitless possibilities.

Each fall edition of the Gwanghwamun Phrase Board is created from the grand prize-winning work of a college student design contest. This year, the "2026 Gwanghwamun Phrase Board College Student Design Contest," held for one month in July, drew a total of 816 entries. Seven works were selected as winners, including the grand prize, excellence awards, and encouragement awards. After a fair review by experts such as university professors and designers, Jeong Ho-yoon, a student in the Design Innovation major at Sejong University, was chosen for the grand prize, and his work was used for this fall edition design.

Meanwhile, the Gwanghwamun Phrase Board has been delivering messages of hope and love to citizens for 36 years since 1991.

Sohyung Kim, Sportschosun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.