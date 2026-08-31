35% of unmarried young people in Japan say they have no intention of marrying... In Korea, 67% say they want to marry

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[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A survey has found that more than one in three unmarried young people in Japan do not plan to get married in the future. The biggest reason for hesitation was concern about whether they would earn enough to maintain a stable married life. By contrast, a recent survey in Korea found that 67.4% of unmarried men and women said they intended to marry, highlighting a clear difference from Japan.

According to Japanese media outlets including TBS, Japan's Children and Families Agency conducted an online survey from May to August of about 100,000 people aged 15 to 39. It released an interim tally based on 67,905 valid responses.

Among roughly 43,529 unmarried respondents, 35.1% said they had no intention of marrying in the future. The most common response, at 37.5%, was that they wanted to marry someday. Another 10.3% said they wanted to marry within two to three years, while 9.5% said they wanted to marry as soon as possible.

Although many young people said they did not want to marry, a substantial number still considered marriage. At the same time, concerns about marriage were also evident.

The biggest barrier to marriage cited by unmarried young people was concern about income sufficient to sustain a stable married life, at 40.0%. This was followed by losing free time or having less time for hobbies at 34.4%, and not meeting someone they would want to marry at 32.6%. Economic and living-environment issues, such as housing and the cost of housing, were also identified as factors that make marriage more difficult.

A tendency to prioritize personal life over marriage also emerged. Among unmarried respondents, 50.8% said they would prioritize enjoying leisure or hobbies over getting married. This aligns with the concern that marriage would reduce free time, which appeared as one of the main reasons for hesitation.

In the worries young people commonly experience, concerns about appearance, relationships, and the future stood out. The most common response, at 56.7%, was dissatisfaction with one's appearance or body shape. This was followed by difficulty forming romantic relationships with others at 56.3%, difficulty trusting people at 55.5%, not knowing what one wants to do at 54.2%, and having no outlook for a future job or career at 51.7%.

So how do unmarried men and women in Korea view marriage?

In Korea, the results have been somewhat different from the recent Japanese survey.

In May, the Presidential Committee on Ageing Society and Population Policy released the results of its fifth survey on public perceptions of marriage, childbirth, child-rearing, and the government's low birthrate measures.

In a survey of 2,800 adults conducted from March 25 to 31, 2026, 67.4% of unmarried men and women said they intended to marry. That was up 2.9 percentage points from the previous survey. Among women in their 20s, 65.2% said they intended to marry, while the figure for women in their 30s was 55.4%.

Positive perceptions of marriage among unmarried men and women were also measured at 65.7%. The share of unmarried respondents who said children were necessary stood at 62.6%, and 40.7% said they intended to have children. Notably, this was the first time the intention to have children among unmarried men and women exceeded 40% since the survey began.

However, caution is needed when directly comparing the figures for Korea and Japan. The Japanese survey was a large-scale web survey of people aged 15 to 39, while the Korean survey was a separate poll of 2,800 adults. Because the survey populations, question formats, and timing differed, it is more appropriate to view them as indicators of each country's recent trends rather than as a direct ranking of young people's views on marriage.

In Korea, the trend shows a rise in the intention to marry. Still, as seen in the Japanese survey, economic stability, housing, personal freedom, and meeting the right partner remain important factors in marriage decisions in Korea as well.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.