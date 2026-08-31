Lotte Expands Social Contribution from Cultural Events with Citizens to Support for Future Generations

Provided by Lotte Lotte is expanding opportunities for citizens to enjoy culture and leisure in their daily lives, while continuously strengthening social contribution activities for future generations, including

On the 23rd, the '2026 Lotte Summer Classic Concert' was held at World Park in Lotte World Tower.

Approximately 4,500 citizens participated in this free outdoor event to enjoy classical music in the heart of the city.

Held under the theme "Classical Music in the City on a Midsummer Night Invited by Lotte," the concert featured a diverse program designed to allow citizens unfamiliar with classical music to enjoy it without pressure.

Violinist Danny Koo and the Ditto Chamber Orchestra took the stage to present not only traditional classical music but also familiar tunes such as movie and animation soundtracks.

This event originated from a proposal by Lotte Chairman Shin Dong-bin to provide diverse cultural experiences to citizens visiting Lotte World Tower.

Chairman Shin has always felt that Lotte World Tower, which has grown amidst the interest and love of customers, [will use] Lotte's assets and capabilities with society and It has emphasized the direction of developing into a space for sharing.

Utilizing the area around Lotte World Tower every season, it presents cultural and leisure content that citizens can enjoy together, such as the cherry blossom event 'Spring in Jamsil' in spring and the light festival 'Luminarie' in winter.

Along with this, it hosts unique sports events such as 'Skyrun' and 'Aquathlon,' utilizing Lotte World Tower as a space where citizens can enjoy diverse experiences.

Lotte plans to develop the Summer Classic Concert into a representative summer cultural event and continuously expand opportunities for citizens to enjoy culture in their daily lives.

Provided by Lotte It is also continuing support activities for future generations so that children and young adults can grow in a better environment and challenge themselves with new possibilities.

Its representative social contribution brand, 'mom-Pyeonhan,' focuses on creating an environment where children and families can live with peace of mind.

'mom-Pyeonhan Kkumdarak' improves learning and cultural spaces in aging local children's centers.

This is a project.

Since establishing its first branch in Gunsan, Jeonbuk in 2017, the business has expanded nationwide, supporting children so they can study in a more pleasant environment and experience various activities.

It is also expanding spaces where children can run and play to their heart's content.

'Mom-Friendly Playground' is a project that creates safe play spaces centered on areas lacking play environments; by providing play spaces that reflect local characteristics, it helps children play healthily and interact with their peers close to home.

The 'Youth Bookstore' for military personnel is also continuously operated.

Since 2016, aging spaces within barracks have been improved into areas suitable for reading and relaxation.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, the Youth Bookstore has gone beyond creating reading spaces to support the self-development and cultural lives of soldiers by operating various cultural programs, such as book concerts and author lectures.

The university student social contribution program 'Value for ESG' supports young people in directly identifying social problems and implementing solutions; participating students plan projects on themes such as the environment, local communities, and the creation of social value, and actually It also carries out activities.

Lotte supports the implementation process and project operation to ensure that the ideas of young people lead to social value.

Lotte plans to continue discovering social contribution programs that customers and local communities can experience in their daily lives, and to create sustainable social value in various areas such as culture, future generations, and shared growth.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.