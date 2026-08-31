"A live dog was put into a washing machine and turned on" — social media video sparks outrage

Photo source: South China Morning Post (SCMP)

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A video showing a live dog spinning inside a running washing machine has shocked viewers.

According to SCMP, a video was posted on Hong Kong social media late on the 29th showing a puppy inside a drum washing machine as the machine ran and the drum spun.

As water flowed into the machine, the puppy kept spinning and was seen getting soaked. The following clip reportedly included the phrase "OMG (Oh My God)."

After watching the video, internet users voiced concern for the dog's safety and raised suspicions of animal abuse. Some said they had downloaded and saved the footage and urged a swift investigation after reporting it to police.

The Hong Kong Police Force (HKPF), which received the report, has launched an investigation.

However, the Instagram account that posted the video and the post itself later disappeared. It was not confirmed whether the user deleted them or whether they vanished automatically after the story expired. Still, the video continues to spread online as other users have saved and reposted it.

Police's animal crime unit later contacted the Instagram account holder. The man reportedly claimed that he did not film or abuse the dog himself, but had taken the video from another social media platform and uploaded it to his Instagram story. He was said to be an exchange student from mainland China to Hong Kong.

Police said they plan to continue investigating the case.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.