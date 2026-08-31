The Korean Society of Cardiology and the Korean Cardiac Research Foundation to Hold 'Heart Day Walkathon'...Offering Various Gifts

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] The Korean Society of Cardiology (KSC) and the Korean Cardiac Research Foundation, chaired by Kang Seok-min, said they will hold the 'Heart Day Walkathon' on Sept. 19 at Picnic Garden in Olympic Park in Seoul's Songpa District.

The event was organized to raise public awareness of cardiovascular health and highlight the importance of walking in daily life, in line with the 2026 Cardiovascular and Cerebrovascular Disease Prevention and Management Week (Sept. 1-7) and World Heart Day (Sept. 29).

The 'Heart Day Walkathon' can be joined on-site for free on the day of the event, with no advance registration required. The first 1,000 participants will receive souvenirs.

The event will run from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., with the main walkathon starting at 10:30 a.m. Participants will walk a standard course of up to 3 km round trip inside Olympic Park, while a consideration course of up to 1.5 km round trip will also be available for those who have difficulty walking long distances.

A variety of health booths will be set up so participants can check their cardiovascular health and receive accurate health information. At the KSC health booth, body composition, blood sugar, electrocardiogram and arteriosclerosis tests will be offered, along with consultations with specialists. A CPR training booth will also be available, where participants can learn CPR firsthand and receive a certificate.

In addition, experience booths run by several heart-related societies will offer programs such as blood pressure and fitness measurements, as well as quizzes on cardiovascular health, so participants can easily and informally learn about cardiovascular disease prevention and health management. This year's event will be jointly hosted by 11 related societies, including the Korean Society of Hypertension, Korean Heart Rhythm Society, The Korean Pediatric Heart Society (KPHS), The Korean Society for Prevention of Cardiovascular and Cerebrovascular Diseases, Korean Society of Heart Failure, Korean Society of Cardiovascular Intervention, The Korean Society of Pulmonary Hypertension, Korean Vascular Society, Korean Society of Cardiometabolic Syndrome, The Korean Society of Echocardiography and the Korean Society of Lipid and Atherosclerosis.

Chairman Kang said, "This year's Heart Day Walkathon, now in its fourth year, has continued to draw strong interest, with about 1,000 citizens taking part last year as well." He added, "It is meaningful that the event has helped create opportunities for more citizens each year to take an interest in cardiovascular health and join together. This year, we have prepared not only walking but also a range of other programs, and I hope many people will participate with their families and friends, reflect on their own cardiovascular health and put healthy habits into practice."

He continued, "To prevent cardiovascular disease, it is important to consistently manage major risk factors such as high blood pressure, diabetes and dyslipidemia, and to maintain a healthy lifestyle." He added, "In particular, under high-temperature conditions such as recent heat waves, the burden on the cardiovascular system can increase, so it is necessary to monitor your health and pay close attention to your condition. The Korean Society of Cardiology and the Korean Cardiac Research Foundation will continue various public awareness campaigns so that people can prevent disease and manage their health based on accurate information about cardiovascular disease."

Meanwhile, the walkathon will also feature programs that participants can join and enjoy, including a Zumba dance performance and dance lessons. A variety of prize drawings, including an LG Objet vacuum cleaner, a Dyson Airwrap and a ring-type blood pressure monitor (CART BP), will also be offered to add to the fun.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.