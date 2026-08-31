15 Lotte affiliates, including Lotte Department Store and LOTTE Engineering & Construction, to hold predictable rolling recruitment in September, with plans to hire for more than 50 roles, including AI

◇Official poster for Lotte Group's predictable rolling recruitment in September. Photo courtesy of Lotte Group

Lotte Group will begin its "predictable rolling recruitment" on Sept. 1.

Under this hiring program, each affiliate sets its recruitment period in March, June, September and December so applicants can anticipate the schedule and prepare in advance. This round will involve 15 affiliates, including Lotte Department Store, Lotte Wellfood, LOTTE Engineering & Construction, and LOTTE INNOVATE. They plan to hire new employees in the triple digits across more than 50 roles, including sales, marketing, R&D and AI. In particular, the group is focusing on securing key talent to drive AX, or AI transformation. LOTTE INNOVATE and LOTTE Engineering & Construction plan to actively recruit AI specialists in areas such as natural language processing, vision and speech processing, and R&D.

To support this effort, Lotte Group will hold recruitment fairs at 12 universities nationwide from Sept. 1 to 8, including Seoul National University, Sungkyunkwan University, Yonsei University, Sogang University, Ulsan National Institute of Science and Technology (UNIST) and Korea University (KU). Twenty affiliates, including Lotte Wellfood, FRESH 365, Lotte Super, Lotte Property & Development, LOTTE HOTELS & RESORTS, Lotte Biologics and LOTTE Engineering & Construction, will take part in company presentations and job consultation sessions.

LOTTE Energy Materials and LOTTE Fine Chemical will also hold recruitment fairs at UNIST and Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology (GIST) to find outstanding science and engineering talent in the region. Lotte Department Store plans to visit universities in regional hubs across Chungcheong, Honam and Yeongnam to hold recruitment briefings, offering local talent information and opportunities while actively supporting youth employment in the regions.

Sohyung Kim, compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.