Department of Tourism (Philippines): "KX Group's Clark Golf Resort Development Expected to Strengthen Golf Tourism Competitiveness"

◇Bird's-eye view of the KX Golf resort

The Department of Tourism (Philippines) is moving to strengthen the competitiveness of premium golf tourism, following the large-scale golf resort project that South Korea's KX Group is pursuing in the Clark area of the Philippines.

According to the Department of Tourism (Philippines) on the 31st, KX Group plans to develop a golf resort in Clark, Pampanga Province, on Luzon Island. Based on its location near Clark International Airport, the project will be built as a mixed-use resort centered on a 27-hole championship golf course, along with a clubhouse, golf-focused accommodations, a hotel, support facilities and a golf village.

The golf course will be designed with international tournaments in mind. The goal is to attract global golf events such as the PGA and LPGA in the future and raise the competitiveness of the Philippines' golf tourism industry. The plan also includes operating a range of programs for Korean and Filipino golfers, as well as golf education programs, to develop Clark into a major year-round golf tourism destination.

Clark is a major tourism and economic hub in Central Luzon, about 80 kilometers northwest of Manila. It is accessible through Clark International Airport, and infrastructure development continues around New Clark City and Clark Global City. As a result, the area is drawing attention for its potential to grow into a mixed-use destination that combines tourism, business and leisure.

Erwin F. Balane, chief of the Korea office of the Department of Tourism (Philippines), said, "Korea is a very important market for the Philippine tourism industry, and Korean travelers' interest in high-value travel experiences such as golf, resorts and wellness continues to grow." He added, "We will continue to cooperate with the private sector and related partners so that Korean travelers can discover the Philippines' diverse regions and tourism content in new ways and stay longer."

Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.