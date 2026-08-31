Shinsegae Duty Free Joins Upcycling Volunteer Activity to Spread Eco-Friendly Values

Shinsegae Duty Free took part in a donation ceremony for upcycled My Bottle bags and snack packages held on the 28th at Junglim Kiwoom Center in Jung District, Seoul. From left, Kim Du-ryang, head of Shinsegae Duty

Shinsegae Duty Free delivered upcycled bags made from leftover leather and snack packages to local children to help spread eco-friendly values. Employees also took part directly, adding meaning through resource circulation and sharing with the community.

According to Shinsegae Duty Free on the 31st, employees delivered the upcycled bag known as the 'My Bottle Bag' and snack packages for children to three child care and protection facilities in Seoul and Incheon ahead of Chuseok. The total support was worth about 10 million won. The items were delivered to Woori Neighborhood Kiwoom Center Jung-gu Branch No. 2, also known as Junglim Kiwoom Center, under the jurisdiction of Jung-gu District Office in Seoul, as well as Incheon Boramae Children's Center and Dongincheon Community Child Center. These institutions support children who need after-school care or protection. The donation ceremony was held on the 28th at Junglim Kiwoom Center in Jung District, Seoul, and was attended by Kim Du-ryang, head of Shinsegae Duty Free's CSR team, and Jung Seon-yun, head of the education policy division at Jung-gu District Office.

Shinsegae Duty Free has continued to run upcycling volunteer activities in which employees take part directly every year. It has also kept up efforts to give new value to waste by making and donating pencils and hand warmers from leftover materials.

The company is also expanding eco-friendly initiatives in its business operations. It supports the Jung-gu District Office's 'Waste Research Lab Saerom,' runs a 'Green Campaign' to reduce packaging materials, and has introduced eco-friendly paper shopping bags. In 2022, it obtained ISO 14001 certification, the international standard for environmental management, and built an eco-friendly management system.

A Shinsegae Duty Free official said, "It is meaningful that employees can reflect on the value of resource circulation through volunteer work they take part in directly and provide the help needed by local children," adding, "We will expand activities that can continue both eco-friendly practices in daily life and sharing with the local community."

Se Hyung Kim, Sportschosun fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.