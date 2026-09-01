"345 Billion Won in False National Health Insurance Claims Detected at 839 Health Care Institutions Over the Past Four Years"

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] A total of 34.789 billion won in false National Health Insurance claims was detected at 839 health care institutions over the past four years (2022-2025).

According to data submitted by the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) to Seo Young-seok, a lawmaker on the Health and Welfare Committee of the National Assembly, who represents a constituency in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province and serves as the Democratic Party of Korea's deputy floor leader, the annual totals were 162 institutions in 2022 (9.483 billion won), 195 in 2023 (7.522 billion won), 298 in 2024 (9.782 billion won), and 184 in 2025 (8.002 billion won).

That works out to an average of 210 institutions and 8.69725 billion won in false claims per year.

By type of health care institution, clinics accounted for the largest amount of detected false claims in 2022 and 2024, with 5.467 billion won and 4.478 billion won, respectively. In 2023 and 2025, dental clinics recorded the highest amounts, at 3.516 billion won and 3.041 billion won, respectively. Of the 34.789 billion won detected over the past four years, clinics made up the largest share at 42.85 percent, followed by dental clinics at 33.0 percent.

In particular, by type of false claim, 'false and inflated claims for days of visits' accounted for the largest share in 2022 and 2024. In 2023 and 2025, 'false claims for services, including medication, that were not actually provided' made up the largest portion. Over time, the share of 'false and inflated claims for days of visits' fell from 60.5 percent in 2022 to 33.9 percent in 2025. By contrast, 'false claims for services, including medication, that were not actually provided' rose from 24.2 percent to 37.6 percent, 'double billing for non-covered treatment after care' increased from 9.7 percent to 13.1 percent, and 'inflated claims for medical services' climbed from 1.3 percent to 11.4 percent.

Following the detections, a total of 187 cases led to the recovery of unjust gains, while 378 administrative actions were taken, including 214 fines and 164 suspensions of business. Another 274 cases were still undergoing disciplinary procedures.

Seo Young-seok said, "Over the past four years, 23.81 million won in National Health Insurance funds has leaked away every day through false claims." He added, "Not only have providers inflated the number of treatment days or billed for care that was never actually given, but various forms of false claims, including double billing and inflated billing, have continued, causing the premiums paid by the public to leak away steadily."

He also stressed, "The premiums paid by the public must not keep leaking away through false claims." He continued, "The government must thoroughly implement measures to prevent false claims and do everything possible to stop the drain on National Health Insurance finances."

Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Provided by the office of Seo Young-seok

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.