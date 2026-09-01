Namkoong Min Named New Model for Dong-A Pharmaceutical's Digestive Aid Benachio Pro Liquid

◇Namkoong Min has been selected as the new model for Benachio Pro Liquid. Photo courtesy of Dong-A Pharmaceutical.

Actor Namkoong Min has been chosen as the new brand model for Dong-A Pharmaceutical's digestive aid Benachio Pro Liquid and has joined a new advertising campaign.

Dong-A Pharmaceutical said the campaign focuses on conveying the product's upgraded functional features through Namkoong Min, whose disciplined self-management and professional image make him a fitting choice.

Centered on the key message, "Break down fats, carbs and proteins once! Stimulate the stomach once more!" the campaign highlights Benachio Pro Liquid's "Dual Effect."

Benachio Pro Liquid is a combination digestive aid that includes traditional herbal ingredients such as coptis, cinnamon bark, ginger, tangerine peel, licorice, corydalis and fennel, along with UDCA and hawthorn fruit extract. In particular, it has been enhanced to reflect modern eating habits, especially the preference for flour-based and meat-heavy foods. It also conveys the image of a professional-grade digestive aid that has evolved to fit today's lifestyle through the message, "Even digestive medicine needs to be pro-level now." The campaign aims to clearly communicate the product's features to consumers who experience discomfort from indigestion symptoms such as bloating after meals and stomach upset.

Meanwhile, Dong-A Pharmaceutical's Benachio brand offers a diverse lineup, including Benachio Kids Liquid in a pouch format that children can take easily and Benachio Easy Liquid, which is convenient to carry.

A Dong-A Pharmaceutical official said, "This Benachio Pro Liquid ad campaign was planned to inform consumers who frequently struggle with indigestion about the product's differentiated features," adding, "Through a range of marketing activities, Benachio Pro Liquid will expand its contact points with consumers and continue to deliver the brand's differentiated value."

Sohyung Kim, compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.