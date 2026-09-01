Lee Jae-joon and Jo Jae-ho Take Office at Hallym University Medical Center and Hallym University Chuncheon Sacred Heart Hospital, Pledging Stronger Medical Competitiveness and a New Leap Forward

Newly appointed Hallym University Medical Center Director Lee Jae-joon, left, and newly appointed Hallym University Chuncheon Sacred Heart Hospital Director Jo Jae-ho

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Lee Jae-joon, the outgoing director of Hallym University Chuncheon Sacred Heart Hospital, and Jo Jae-ho, a professor of orthopedics at Hallym University Chuncheon Sacred Heart Hospital, took office on Sept. 1 as the 21st director of Hallym University Medical Center and the 23rd director of Hallym University Chuncheon Sacred Heart Hospital, respectively.

The new medical center director graduated from Hallym University College of Medicine in 2000, earned a master's degree from the university's graduate school, and received a doctorate from Kangwon National University (KNU) Graduate School. He led the hospital for about 10 years starting in 2016, driving efforts to strengthen essential local care, improve the quality of medical services, and expand research and development capabilities. With his appointment as medical center director, he will also serve as vice president for medical affairs at Hallym University.

During his tenure as hospital director, Lee strengthened clinical and research competitiveness under the goals of building a patient-centered hospital, a research-centered hospital, and a hospital where employees are happy. He also helped establish Hallym University Chuncheon Sacred Heart Hospital as a key regional medical center in the Yeongseo area of Gangwon State by building a treatment system for severe emergency patients around the Regional Emergency Medical Center, which was first designated in 2016 and has since been re-designated three times.

In particular, Lee has worked to build the hospital's research infrastructure and strengthen its R&D capabilities, guided by his belief that "the future of a hospital lies in research." Starting in 2017 with the Clinical Physician-Scientist Research Capacity Enhancement Project, he laid the groundwork for physician-scientists to turn ideas from the clinical setting into actual R&D. In 2018, he established the Laboratory of New Frontier Research at Hallym University College of Medicine, launching full-scale research in basic and clinical translational studies, medical artificial intelligence (AI), genomics, and big data.

Based on that research foundation, the hospital has carried out numerous national R&D projects, including the first multi-ministerial medical device R&D project, the research-centered hospital promotion R&D project, the medical data-centered hospital project, and the innovative future medical research center promotion project, further boosting its research competitiveness. In particular, the Laboratory of New Frontier Research (NFRT) has produced a range of medical technology achievements aimed at solving clinical problems, including an AI model for predicting preterm birth, an AI-based endoscopic diagnostic support device for gastric examinations, and a non-face-to-face consultation platform for intracerebral hemorrhage.

Since 2023, he has served as head of the Hallym Medical-Bio Convergence Research Institute, working to connect the research capabilities of the medical center's hospitals and the university while expanding convergence research in the medical and bio fields. He has also focused on internationalizing research and strengthening global competitiveness by expanding collaborations with overseas research institutions, including UMass Chan Medical School in Massachusetts.

As a result, Hallym University Chuncheon Sacred Heart Hospital was selected in 2025 as the first certified research-centered hospital in Gangwon State by the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW). The Laboratory of New Frontier Research, which Lee founded and led, also received the medical category of the 18th Ilsong Award in 2025 in recognition of its accumulated achievements in basic and clinical translational research and in the medical and bio fields.

This strengthening of research capabilities is also improving the overall research competitiveness of Hallym University Medical Center. In the medical sector of the Nature Index 2026 Research Leaders, the center ranked eighth in South Korea and 420th in the world, placing in the domestic top 10 for three consecutive years.

Lee said, "Based on the experience I have built in clinical settings and my management capabilities, I will bring together the strengths of our five affiliated hospitals and further strengthen cooperation and synergy in care, research, and education." He added, "I will respond proactively to the rapidly changing medical environment, raise the competitiveness of Hallym University Medical Center to the next level, and lead a new leap forward as a medical center trusted by patients and the local community."

Meanwhile, Jo Jae-ho, a professor of orthopedics at Hallym University Chuncheon Sacred Heart Hospital who took office as the 23rd director, graduated from Yeungnam University College of Medicine, earned a master's degree in medicine from the university's graduate school, and received a doctorate in medicine from Kangwon National University (KNU) Graduate School. He currently serves as a professor of orthopedics at Hallym University Chuncheon Sacred Heart Hospital, where he specializes in foot disorders, diabetic foot, and sports injuries.

He has long been active in clinical care and research in the foot and ankle subspecialty of orthopedics. He has served in the Korean Orthopaedic Association, The Korean Foot & Ankle Society, the Korean Fracture Society, and the Korean Diabetes Foot Society. He also served as secretary of the academic committee of The Korean Foot & Ankle Society, as an editorial board member for The Korean Foot & Ankle Society and the journal of the Korean Orthopaedic Association, and as an academic committee member of the Korean Anatomical Society. He has also been an active member of AOFAS, continuing academic exchanges at home and abroad.

In particular, he has worked to advance clinical treatment by conducting a wide range of studies on surgical treatment for foot and ankle disorders, diabetic foot, ankle fractures, and Achilles tendon ruptures. In recognition of these achievements, he received the Best Paper Award from The Korean Foot & Ankle Society, the main academic award and the encouragement award at the fall academic conference of the Korean Orthopaedic Association, and the Choi In-jang Academic Award at the Korean Anatomical Society conference.

He also gained broad experience in university hospital operations by serving in key posts such as head of training and education and head of planning, where he oversaw medical staff training, hospital management, and long-term development planning. In 2025, he received the medical professional category of the Gangwon Insool Award in recognition of his contributions to regional medical development and patient care.

In his inauguration speech, Jo emphasized that "selection and focus" are necessary to respond to the changing medical environment and the aging population in Gangwon.

Rather than aiming to become the largest hospital in every field, he plans to concentrate resources on the medical services and specialties most needed by the community, building clear competitiveness in those areas.

Accordingly, the hospital will further strengthen its care capabilities in areas with high local demand, including neurological diseases such as stroke and intracerebral hemorrhage, severe and emergency conditions, fractures and trauma, joint and musculoskeletal disorders, and complex illnesses in elderly patients.

In particular, it plans to enhance severe and emergency care capabilities around the Regional Emergency Medical Center and build a tightly linked cooperation system among departments and specialized centers so that local residents can receive the treatment they need in time without having to travel far. The goal is to create a locally self-sufficient medical system.

The hospital will also strengthen cooperation with local medical institutions to build that locally self-sufficient system. Jo stressed that clinics, hospitals, public health institutions, and university hospitals in the region must build a dense medical network based on each institution's strengths and roles.

As the only research-centered hospital in Gangwon State, it will further strengthen its competitiveness. Jo said he plans to connect problems identified in clinical practice with research, and then link research outcomes back to patient care, creating a virtuous cycle that turns research capabilities into practical medical innovation.

He also aims to use future medical technologies such as AI and digital healthcare to build a more accurate and safer care environment. At the same time, he plans to strengthen the role of the university hospital in training talent that will lead future medicine through education and research. In particular, in research and innovation, he hopes to grow into a hospital that can present a new direction for Hallym University Medical Center as a whole, based on the achievements and experience it has accumulated.

He also identified building an organizational culture in which staff can work with pride as another key task, alongside strengthening the hospital's competitiveness. In his inauguration speech, he said he would expand the principle he has followed as a doctor — "live reasonably, treat reasonably, and work reasonably" — into the hospital's organizational culture.

Jo said, "As a reliable university hospital where people can receive timely care in emergencies, we will further strengthen our capabilities in severe and essential medical services." He added, "We will work closely with local medical institutions to build a care system in which treatment is completed within the region, and through research and innovation, we will grow into a hospital that is even more trusted by the people of Gangwon."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.