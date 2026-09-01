"Ultrasound-Guided Pharmacopuncture Effective for Tennis Elbow Treatment" Published in International Journal

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] A study by Korean researchers showing that ultrasound-guided pharmacopuncture produced excellent results in patients with chronic tennis elbow, whose torn elbow tendons made even daily life difficult, has been published in an SCIE-indexed international journal.

The study was jointly conducted by a research team led by Professor Lim Dong-woo of the College of Korean Medicine at Dongguk University and the Education Committee of the Korean Medical Imaging Association. It has been officially accepted for publication in the SCIE-indexed international journal Diagnostics (IF 3.8, JCR Q1).

Tennis elbow, or lateral epicondylitis, is a degenerative tendinopathy that affects the tendon attached to the lateral epicondyle of the elbow. Many patients remain difficult to treat, with symptoms failing to improve even after conservative care and surgery eventually being considered. Unlike previous treatments, which focused mainly on the tendon insertion where the bone and tendon meet, the research team targeted the myotendinous junction (MTJ), where sensory receptors that detect pain are concentrated.

To do this, the team used ultrasound to examine the anatomical structures around the Suseamni point (LI10) in real time and made precise injections of placenta pharmacopuncture into the deep area of the myotendinous junction as the core treatment. In addition, they applied a multilayered and systematic combination protocol tailored to each treatment stage, including pharmacopuncture around the Gokji point (LI11) in the deep fascia and needle stimulation of the periosteum at the tendon insertion.

After a total of 10 ultrasound-guided pharmacopuncture sessions, the pain and function score, PRTEE, decreased by as much as 79.7%, showing clinically significant improvement. Follow-up examinations conducted up to 270 days after treatment completion also confirmed changes in the echogenicity of the torn and damaged tendon, with no adverse effects or recurrence observed.

The first author, Korean medicine doctor Ahn Tae-seok, an education director at the Korean Medical Imaging Association, said, "The key to treating chronic tennis elbow is not only addressing the tendon attached to the bone, but also resolving dysfunction in the myotendinous junction where the muscle and tendon connect." He added, "We have shown that ultrasound-based treatment targeting the neurological causes of pain can become a new alternative for difficult-to-treat patients."

Co-first author Korean medicine doctor Moon Ji-hyun, an education committee member of the Korean Medical Imaging Association, said, "The placenta pharmacopuncture used in this study is rich in various bioactive substances, including growth factors, cytokines, and vitamins, and helps promote the regeneration of damaged tissue." She added, "Its clinical significance is substantial because not only did symptoms improve in patients who had not responded to years of conservative treatment such as steroid or prolotherapy injections, but objective ultrasound images before and after treatment also confirmed structural changes in the tendon."

Corresponding author Professor Lim Dong-woo of the Department of Diagnostics at the College of Korean Medicine, Dongguk University, said, "This study is significant because it goes beyond relying on a single procedure and presents a protocol that combines staged treatment tailored to the condition of the lesion with eccentric contraction rehabilitation exercises." He added, "We will continue to devote greater effort to follow-up studies and standardization so that these alternative treatments can become a new solution for tennis elbow patients who previously had no clear option other than surgery."

Professor Oh Myung-jin, who oversaw the overall review of the study and serves as chair of education at the Korean Medical Imaging Association, said, "Using ultrasound makes it possible to directly visualize the tiny nerves around acupuncture points and perform pharmacopuncture with precision, which improves both effectiveness and safety." He emphasized, "Patients suffering from persistent elbow pain that has not improved to the point where they are considering surgery should visit a Korean medicine clinic and consider ultrasound-guided pharmacopuncture."

Meanwhile, the study was published in the international journal Diagnostics under the title "A Case Report of Myotendinous Junction-Targeted Ultrasound-Guided Pharmacopuncture Treatment for Refractory Lateral Epicondylitis."

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

(From left) Professor Lim Dong-woo, Professor Oh Myung-jin, Korean medicine doctor Ahn Tae-seok, Korean medicine doctor Moon Ji-hyun

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.