BLACKYAK speeds up push into trail running shoe market... ambassador Lee Kyu-ho completes UTMB CCC

BLACKYAK is accelerating its push into the trail running market. Trail running ambassador Lee Kyu-ho completed the CCC (100K) course at the world-renowned Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc (UTMB) race, highlighting the product's competitiveness.

According to BLACKYAK on the 1st, Lee crossed the finish line in the UTMB CCC event held on the 28th of last month with a time of 15 hours, 52 minutes and 1 second. That ranks third among Korean male runners. It was his first attempt at the 100K event this year. Lee said, "Since it was my first UTMB CCC challenge, my goal was simply to finish safely, but I struggled with unexpected altitude sickness." He added, "I kept my focus until the end by recalling the trial and error and difficult moments I went through during training, and that helped me a great deal in completing the race."

The UTMB CCC course starts in Courmayeur, Italy, passes through Switzerland, and ends in Chamonix, France, covering about 108 kilometers. The total elevation gain reaches around 6,200 meters. Because runners must pass through high-altitude terrain above 2,500 meters shortly after the start, race management skills that can handle changes in altitude and terrain are just as important as the physical endurance needed for long-distance running.

Lee struggled with altitude sickness early in the race, but he controlled his pace instead of pushing too hard. He then distributed his energy according to the course's elevation and terrain changes and kept going. By maintaining a steady pace through the latter stages, he succeeded in finishing the race. The event was especially meaningful because he competed wearing BLACKYAK's ultra trail running shoe, the Sky Web VTR, which he personally helped test.

The shoe Lee wore was BLACKYAK's ultra trail running model, the Sky Web VTR. The product reflects feedback from athletes with experience in domestic and international races, as well as field test results, throughout the development process. Lee also took part in product testing and provided feedback in real running conditions.

The Sky Web VTR was designed with the foot shape of Koreans in mind, and its midsole uses PULSE FOAM+. The insole features the supercritical material DURAPONTEX, which enhances elasticity and resilience. Its outsole incorporates Vibram Megagrip and Vibram Litebase technology to improve traction on mountain terrain while reducing weight. At 260 mm, each shoe weighs about 250 grams. The model was developed with a focus on reducing foot fatigue during long-distance runs and is available in three colors: orange, black and gray.

BLACKYAK's focus on developing specialized trail running products reflects the growing demand for professional gear as the market becomes more segmented. Unlike road running, trail running involves long hours on mountainous terrain, so a shoe's grip, stability, cushioning and lightweight design directly affect performance. For brands, another advantage is that real race data from athletes can be used in product development.

A BLACKYAK official said, "We will strengthen our expertise and technological competitiveness in trail running by actively reflecting athletes' real wearing experiences and feedback from field tests in product development."

Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.