Professor Lee Han-yu of Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital Takes Office as Head of the Chungnam Emergency Medical Support Center... "We Will Close Regional Gaps in Emergency Care"

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Lee Han-yu, a professor in the Department of Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine at Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital, took office on the 1st as head of the Chungnam Emergency Medical Support Center. His term is two years.

The Chungnam Emergency Medical Support Center serves as a control tower that connects emergency medical institutions, fire departments, and local governments across the province, overseeing and supporting the smooth operation of the regional emergency medical system.

As head of the center, Lee plans to reduce medical disparities between regions and build a Chungnam-style emergency medical system centered on residents. Key goals include closing regional gaps in emergency care, ensuring the rapid transfer of critically ill emergency patients and linking them to definitive treatment, strengthening cooperation among medical institutions, training emergency medical professionals, enhancing disaster and mass-casualty response capabilities, and developing data-driven policies.

In particular, he plans to analyze regional medical resources and the current state of emergency care to improve vulnerable areas. He will also focus on cooperation with related agencies, data-based policy development, training, and stronger disaster response capabilities.

Lee said, "In emergency care, time is life, so every process must be connected as one organic system." He added, "We will improve the emergency medical system by efficiently linking medical resources across Chungnam so that people can receive systematic emergency treatment regardless of where they live."

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

Lee Han-yu, head of the Chungnam Emergency Medical Support Center

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.