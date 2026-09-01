Children Who Eat Snacks While Watching Their Phones Face a Higher Risk of Cavities

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[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] As smartphones and tablets have become part of daily life, children are spending more and more time with media. Smartphones themselves do not cause cavities, but prolonged use can be linked to habits that raise the risk of tooth decay, so caution is needed.

A typical example is the habit of eating snacks while looking at a smartphone.

When children focus on videos or games, they often end up slowly eating snacks, jelly, or drinks over a long period of time. Since cavities are influenced more by how often sugar is consumed and how long it stays in the mouth than by the total amount alone, this habit can increase the risk of tooth decay.

Longer smartphone use can also cause children to miss the right time to brush their teeth or neglect oral care before bed. In particular, the habit of using a smartphone late at night and falling asleep without brushing can be a factor that raises the likelihood of cavities.

Some studies have reported that as smartphone or other electronic device use increases, physical activity tends to decrease while snack consumption becomes more frequent. In this sense, smartphone use is not a direct cause, but it is closely associated with lifestyle habits that can lead to cavities.

To protect children's oral health, it is helpful to limit smartphone use appropriately and restrict snacking while watching videos. It is also important to build the habit of brushing teeth or rinsing the mouth with water after meals and snacks.

Professor Byeon Hee-seok of the Dental Care Center at Seongbuk Woori Children's Hospital said, "Smartphones do not directly cause cavities, but the longer children use them, the more often they may snack and the more irregular their brushing habits can become," adding, "In particular, the habit of eating snacks for a long time while watching videos creates an environment in which teeth are continuously exposed to sugar, which can raise the risk of cavities. Therefore, managing smartphone use properly during meals and snacks is important for protecting children's dental health."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Byeon Hee-seok of Seongbuk Woori Children's Hospital

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.