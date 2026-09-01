Bucheon Sejong Hospital Marks 44th Anniversary, Performs About 1,000 Heart Surgeries a Year... "Toward a World Without Heart Disease"

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] Bucheon Sejong Hospital, the country's only heart-specialty hospital and a designated regional responsible medical institution and comprehensive secondary general hospital, marked its 44th anniversary on the 1st.

The hospital performs about 1,000 heart surgeries a year and serves as a key center for essential local care as well as severe and emergency medicine in South Korea.

In particular, it has built its own Sejong Cardiovascular Network (SJ-CCN), linking the entire country through a cardiovascular disease treatment network. Backed by continued investment in medical staff, facilities and other resources, it is also leading medical outreach, including free surgeries for children with congenital heart disease in Korea and abroad, under its founding philosophy of "Toward a World Without Heart Disease."

Bucheon Sejong Hospital has set 2026 as the starting point for a new leap forward.

Since this year, it has expanded its angiography room and renovated the cardiovascular center and surgery center. Next year, as nearby redevelopment work moves into full swing, the hospital plans to begin large-scale expansion work to add patient convenience facilities such as an underground parking lot, while also increasing consultation rooms, operating rooms and bed capacity.

Hospital Director Lee Myeong-muk said, "As a heart-specialty hospital, a regional responsible medical institution and a comprehensive secondary general hospital, I feel a profound sense of responsibility," adding, "We will continue to strengthen our cooperation system with related institutions, reinforce accountability in essential medical care directly linked to the public's life and health, and do our utmost to provide efficient and high-quality medical services."

◇Established as a guardian of public healthcare

In March 2024, Bucheon Sejong Hospital was designated by the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) as a regional responsible medical institution. Its designated area covers the Bucheon area of Gyeonggi Province, including Bucheon and Gwangmyeong, with a population of about 1 million.

A responsible medical institution is a government model designed to address shortages in low-profit essential healthcare, weak local service links and declining public healthcare functions. Under the Public Health and Medical Care Act, the key is for the MOHW, provincial and municipal governments, the National Medical Center and responsible medical institutions to build a public healthcare cooperation system by region.

Its main projects include establishing care plans for discharged patients and linking them with local community services, as well as managing community infectious diseases and providing training to strengthen the capabilities of medical personnel.

For the discharged-patient community linkage project alone, it completed 127 cases from last year through July this year.

Above all, Bucheon Sejong Hospital has established itself as a reliable guardian of public healthcare by offering a wide range of community linkage services for discharged patients, including applications for integrated care services and integrated case management such as emergency living expenses, applications for basic livelihood support, referrals for temporary housing support, personal bankruptcy applications, long-term care insurance applications, links to day care centers and home-visit care, the hospital's own emergency medical expense support, various transportation support services, dementia public guardianship through dementia care centers, applications for dementia family support services and referrals to nursing hospitals. Patients have repeatedly given it 100% satisfaction ratings.

Last year, Bucheon Sejong Hospital was also selected by the MOHW as a hospital eligible for support under the comprehensive secondary general hospital program. It is taking the lead in strengthening the comprehensive treatment capabilities of general hospitals and normalizing the medical referral system.

Based on its capabilities, which meet all evaluation criteria, including certification as an acute care hospital, designation as a regional emergency medical institution or higher, and the ability to perform more than 350 types of surgeries and procedures, Bucheon Sejong Hospital is working to strengthen the role of a general hospital in the region so that local residents can safely and promptly receive essential care nearby without having to go to a tertiary hospital.

◇The country's only heart-specialty hospital... covering the nation through the Sejong Cardiovascular Network

Bucheon Sejong Hospital is South Korea's only heart-specialty hospital. In cardiac treatment capability, it competes with tertiary hospitals nationwide, going beyond the local level.

Since opening in 1982, it has played the role of a "heart academy" by producing many leading specialists and has helped shape the history of cardiac treatment in South Korea. In fact, many of the country's top heart specialists working at tertiary hospitals are alumni of Sejong Hospital.

Bucheon Sejong Hospital currently has 36 doctors directly involved in cardiac care, including 17 cardiology specialists, nine cardiothoracic surgery specialists and 10 pediatricians with separate qualifications in pediatric heart treatment.

In addition to personnel, it has expanded on multiple fronts, including adding angiography rooms, echocardiography rooms and electrocardiogram rooms earlier this year, further cementing its status as the country's only heart-specialty hospital.

The hospital performs about 1,000 heart surgeries every year. Since opening, the cumulative total has reached 30,188 as of July this year.

It also carries out highly complex cardiac surgeries and procedures with stability, drawing on extensive clinical experience and expertise, including 400 TAVI cases, successful bloodless heart surgery on a newborn with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, and stable performance of multivessel minimally invasive coronary artery bypass surgery.

In particular, Bucheon Sejong Hospital has built its own cardiovascular disease treatment network, connecting the entire country beyond regional boundaries.

The network is called the Sejong Cardiovascular Network (SJ-CCN).

Through a hotline, the network streamlines referral procedures between hospitals and, based on helicopter transfer agreements and other arrangements, has established a response system so that patients who need advanced procedures or surgeries can be quickly connected to specialized treatment centers even in emergencies.

Medical staff at referring hospitals can connect directly one-on-one with the head of the cardiology department at Bucheon Sejong Hospital at any time, 365 days a year. It is the only hospital in South Korea where the surgeon in charge of heart surgery responds directly to the hotline every day of the year.

The network now includes 57 participating institutions. In just over three years since its launch, it has earned trust from major university hospitals as well as public hospitals such as The Armed Forces Medical Command and Flying Doctors, the country's only company with an air ambulance.

Son Bong-yeon, head of the medical cooperation center at Bucheon Sejong Hospital and a cardiothoracic surgeon, explained, "The Sejong Cardiovascular Network is a cooperative system that improves patients' access to treatment and convenience while helping medical, transport and transfer processes among partner institutions proceed more quickly and systematically," adding, "Together with partner medical institutions nationwide, it is an ideal advanced system for securing the so-called 'golden time' so that patients with severe cardiovascular disease in the community can receive safe treatment at the right time."

◇A pioneer in medical outreach at home and abroad, with expansion now underway for a new leap forward

Bucheon Sejong Hospital began medical outreach in 1983, the year after it opened.

This outreach is in line with the hospital's founding philosophy of "Toward a World Without Heart Disease."

To date, more than 13,000 heart disease patients in South Korea and more than 1,700 overseas patients have received medical outreach support here and regained hope.

Sejong Hospital's outreach is not limited to helping patients cover treatment costs when they are in difficult circumstances.

It operates as a total care system by continuously visiting the field to identify patients in need first, treating them, checking their condition after a certain period and taking any additional necessary measures.

In the process, patients who receive help often go on to help others, creating a positive ripple effect that spreads a culture of sharing. Support from donors and sponsoring groups, which serves as the driving force behind the outreach, has also continued without interruption.

Sejong Hospital's medical outreach transcends borders, reaching from Asia to Africa. It invites children with heart disease from overseas to South Korea for free heart surgery, while also actively carrying out overseas medical volunteer work and training foreign medical staff.

This kind of international medical outreach is also seen as a form of private diplomacy that helps raise South Korea's national brand.

Bucheon Sejong Hospital has set this year as the starting point for another leap forward.

The hospital borders the Bucheon Sosabon 1-1 housing redevelopment district. Demolition and other redevelopment work began in earnest this year, and the hospital plans to carry out large-scale expansion work in step with the project. The plan includes adding patient convenience facilities such as an underground parking lot, as well as expanding consultation rooms, operating rooms and bed capacity.

Hospital Director Lee Myeong-muk said, "All employees of Bucheon Sejong Hospital are quietly doing their best in their assigned roles as members of the local community," adding, "We will provide medical services that are more top-tier, faster and more trustworthy."

Park Jin-sik, chairman of the Sejong Hospital Foundation, said, "Sejong Hospital has been able to move forward over these great 44 years because of the trust and support of many people, including patients, guardians, residents and donors," adding, "I would like to thank everyone here, and we will continue to uphold the values of love and hope under the hospital's founding philosophy of 'Toward a World Without Heart Disease' while moving forward as a future-oriented medical institution."

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

At the 44th anniversary ceremony held on the 7th floor of Sejong Hall at Bucheon Sejong Hospital on the 1st, Park Jin-sik, chairman of the Sejong Hospital Foundation, and other employees pose for a commemorative photo,

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.