Professor Shin Hyung-ik Takes Office as Director of the National Transportation Rehabilitation Hospital, Pledging to Advance a Seamless Rehabilitation Care System

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] Professor Shin Hyung-ik of the Department of Rehabilitation Medicine at Seoul National University Hospital has taken office as the director of the National Transportation Rehabilitation Hospital, which is operated by Seoul National University Hospital under commission. His term runs for two years, from Sept. 1, 2026, to Aug. 31, 2028.

The National Transportation Rehabilitation Hospital is a public rehabilitation hospital established by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and operated by Seoul National University Hospital under commission. It specializes in rehabilitation for severe trauma patients injured in traffic accidents, falls and industrial accidents. As of July 2026, severe trauma patients accounted for 70.8% of all inpatients.

Shin outlined four key goals: strengthening the hospital's standing as a severe trauma rehabilitation hospital; building continuity of care through the opening of a day rehabilitation center; expanding clinical and policy research; and training specialists in severe trauma rehabilitation. Based on its multidisciplinary care capabilities for severe trauma and the country's only intensive rehabilitation program for auto insurance patients, the hospital plans to establish a system that can treat even more severe trauma cases. It also aims to open a day rehabilitation center in 2027 to provide an intermediate service between inpatient and outpatient care, creating a treatment system that extends from hospitalization to home-based rehabilitation. In addition, the hospital plans to expand its registry project on returning to society after severe trauma and strengthen multidisciplinary education and exchanges to cultivate specialized talent.

Shin Hyung-ik said, "We will further enhance our expertise in severe trauma rehabilitation and develop a seamless rehabilitation care system." He added, "We will stay one step ahead of the changing rehabilitation care environment and lead the continued development of the National Transportation Rehabilitation Hospital."

Shin graduated from Seoul National University College of Medicine and earned both his master's and doctoral degrees from the university's graduate school. He previously served as deputy director for medical affairs at the National Transportation Rehabilitation Hospital and as head of the Department of Rehabilitation Medicine at Seoul National University Hospital. He has also served as president of the Korean Society of Cardiorespiratory Rehabilitation Medicine, policy director of the Korean Academy of Rehabilitation Medicine (KARM), and vice president of the Korean Society of Critical Care Rehabilitation.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Exterior view of the National Transportation Rehabilitation Hospital and Director Shin Hyung-ik (inset)

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.