Chungnam Culture and Tourism Foundation to Launch 'Travel 2026' With Benefits for 15 Cities and Counties, and More

Traveling in Chungnam will be more enjoyable this fall. According to the Chungnam Culture and Tourism Foundation on the 1st, it will run a large-scale autumn travel campaign, "Chungnam Travel Festa 2026," for two months from September to October, linking the region's major festivals and key tourist attractions across 15 cities and counties in Chungnam. The campaign was designed to mark the 2025-2026 Visit Chungnam Year. It aims to extend tourists' stays by connecting one-time visits in individual cities and counties with nearby areas, while also creating autumn travel demand across South Chungcheong Province.

The Chungnam Culture and Tourism Foundation said Chungnam Travel Festa 2026 stands out for offering practical travel benefits and things to enjoy. To ease travel costs and encourage actual visits, it has partnered with four major online travel platforms in Korea and abroad. Through Yeogi Eottae, travelers can receive discounts of up to 30,000 won when booking Chungnam lodging and leisure products, while MyRealTrip will issue discount coupons for tours and activities. Using Trip.com and Creatrip, the campaign will also introduce exclusive products and promotions for foreign independent travelers from Taiwan, Japan and other countries.

It will also introduce more than 20 themed tourism products designed to capture autumn travel demand. These include a gourmet tour featuring signature dishes from the southwestern region, a four-color themed travel package, pilgrimage products for the Seongji Hyewum-gil trail centered on rest and healing, hands-on activity programs aimed at people in their 20s and 30s, and the "Chungcheong Seonbi Culture and Leisure Program" that reflects the elegance of the Confucian cultural region.

Field-based programs will also be offered, including "Sunset Yoga" at scenic sunset spots, a "Gourmet Pop-up Store" featuring local ingredients, "Seongji Hyewum-gil Trekking," the "Sticker Map Challenge," a visit-based certification event covering 15 cities and counties in Chungnam, and the "Chungcheong Gugok Myeongdang Challenge," linked with the BLACKYAK mountain certification platform.

Choi Dong-seok, head of the tourism business division at the Chungnam Culture and Tourism Foundation, said, "Chungnam Travel Festa 2026 is a large-scale tourism campaign that goes beyond promoting each region's festivals and tourism resources individually and connects South Chungcheong Province as one travel destination." He added, "We will build a tourism ecosystem in Chungnam that turns longer stays into repeat visits."

○ Yecheon Culture and Tourism Foundation will operate the "Yecheon DMO Haeborae Market" in connection with the "2026 Yecheon Geumdang Night Walk," which will be held from September 4 to 5. The Haeborae Market is a pop-up market run by Yecheon’s destination management organization, or DMO, that introduces local sellers and products to tourists and connects tourism with local spending.

According to the Yecheon Culture and Tourism Foundation on the 1st, the sales and experience booths will include Flower-like (flower and flower-arrangement experiences), Gift-like Today (honey and agricultural products), Mihwadang Joa (coin jerky, mochi, nuts and perilla oil), Neureuneun Mipda (homemade syrups and drinks), Today Candy Coffee (homemade desserts and beverages), Today Fruit (cup fruit), and Jia Farm (pickled and preserved foods). Local workshops and sellers such as Ppeunggeusoing, The J Dan-a, MANO, Leather Workshop Hwan, Wildflower Workshop and Bottari Workshop will also showcase distinctive handmade goods.

The foundation plans to use the market operation to identify tourists' product preferences and spending patterns, and later expand the project through joint product development and online sales based on integrated branding.

Chairman Ahn Byeong-yoon, who also serves as Yecheon County mayor, said, "I hope visitors will enjoy the rich sights and hands-on experiences of the Geumdang Night Walk and also stop by the Haeborae Market to see the food and handmade goods carefully prepared by local sellers."

○ Uljin County will run the second Men's Senior Youth Cooking Class from September 1 to October 30 for eight elderly men at the Pyeonghae-eup Health Branch Center. The class is a health-focused cooking program for men aged 65 and older, where participants prepare easy side dishes and nutritious meals themselves. It will be held over two months for a total of 16 sessions for residents in the southern area, including Pyeonghae-eup, Giseong-myeon, Onjeong-myeon and Hupo-myeon. The program will run every Tuesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and is designed to help seniors practice healthy eating while learning and cooking directly.

Uljin County Mayor Hwang Yi-ju said, "I hope the Youth Cooking Class will help male seniors maintain a balanced diet and provide a meaningful time for participants to cook together, empathize with one another and communicate." He added, "We will continue to operate a variety of health management programs so that seniors can enjoy a healthy and active later life."

Se Hyung Kim, fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.