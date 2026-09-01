Accommodation Discounts and Points Rewards... Industrial Bank of Korea and Gangwon Tourism Organization Launch Gangwon Tourism Promotion Event Through Nov. 30

Industrial Bank of Korea and the Gangwon Tourism Organization (GWTO) will hold a joint event through Nov. 30 to boost domestic tourism and increase local spending.

Customers using an IBK personal card will receive discounts when booking accommodations in Gangwon Province through Myrealtrip. In addition, customers who spend at least 200,000 won at participating merchants in Gangwon Province under the livelihood recovery program will receive 10,000 IBK Points each month, with 2,000 recipients on a first-come, first-served basis for a total of 6,000 people.

The bank is also running a raffle event for customers who spend at least 200,000 won with an IBK Mastercard at merchants in Gangwon Province. Prizes include action cameras and hotel vouchers. One entry will be issued for every 50,000 won spent, and each person can enter up to 10 times, meaning the more they spend, the greater their chances of winning.

An official from Industrial Bank of Korea said, "We hope this event will provide customers with meaningful travel benefits and help energize tourism and the local economy in Gangwon Province." The official added, "As a policy bank, we will continue to expand cooperation with related organizations and pursue a variety of marketing initiatives that deliver both customer benefits and mutual growth for local communities."

Sohyung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.