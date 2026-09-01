"Regular Exercise After Kidney Transplant Cuts Risk of Graft Failure by 28% and Death by 15%"

Rates of graft loss and death in the non-exercise and exercise groups

[Sportschosun Jang Jong-ho] A study has found that kidney transplant patients who exercise regularly can preserve their transplanted kidney function longer and lower their risk of death.

A research team led by Lee Juhan of the transplant surgery department and Yoon Seoyeon of the rehabilitation medicine department at Severance Hospital, together with military physician Choi Moon-chae of Armed Forces Capital Hospital, said on the 1st that regular exercise by kidney transplant patients has a positive effect not only on the transplanted kidney but also on patient survival.

The findings were published in the International Journal of Surgery (IF 9).

Previous studies have shown that patients with chronic kidney disease can reduce the risk of kidney function decline and death by exercising consistently. However, those findings were difficult to apply directly to transplant patients, who must take immunosuppressants for life and rely on a single kidney. In particular, large-scale studies analyzing how exercise affects the preservation of transplanted kidney function in kidney transplant recipients have been lacking.

Using data from the National Health Insurance Service (NHIS), the team followed 12,175 kidney transplant recipients for an average of more than seven years, dividing them into a regular exercise group and a non-exercise group.

Patients who exercised regularly had a 28% lower risk of graft failure and a 15% lower risk of death than those who did not exercise. The results remained consistent even after adjusting for factors that could affect prognosis, including age, sex, comorbidities such as diabetes and hypertension, and kidney function.

The team also confirmed that maintaining a certain level of exercise consistently was more important than exercise intensity. In particular, regular moderate exercise, such as brisk walking for about 150 minutes a week, showed the most consistent benefits. The researchers said that even without strenuous high-intensity workouts, steady exercise alone can produce meaningful effects.

Lee Juhan said, "This study provides evidence that regular exercise can improve both transplanted kidney survival and patient survival in kidney transplant recipients." He added, "If exercise counseling and programs tailored to each patient's condition are actively used in clinical care, they are expected to help improve long-term treatment outcomes." He also said, "Because this study analyzed exercise levels based on patient self-reported surveys, we will continue follow-up research to more objectively verify the effects according to exercise intensity and type."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Lee Juhan (left) and Professor Yoon Seoyeon

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.