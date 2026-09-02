Delivery Food, Alcohol and Dieting Drive Rise in Gout Among People in Their 20s and 30s...‘Zero’ and Non-Alcoholic Products Are Not Necessarily Safe

◇Once considered a disease affecting only middle-aged men, gout has recently been spreading rapidly among younger people. Changes in lifestyle and eating habits are cited as the main causes. AI-generated image

[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] Gout, once regarded as a “disease of middle-aged men,” is rapidly affecting people in their 20s and 30s.

In addition to Westernized eating habits, including frequent alcohol consumption and delivery food, lifestyle patterns common among younger people—such as intermittent fasting and extreme weight loss—are believed to have raised or sharply altered uric acid levels.

With guidance from Lee So Yun, a professor in the Division of Rheumatology at Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong, we examine why the number of young gout patients is rising and how to manage the condition in ways suited to the lifestyles of people in their 20s and 30s.

◇Gout Patients in Their 20s and 30s Rise 13% in Five Years...Delivery Food, Alcohol and Dieting Cited as Causes

Gout (disease code M10) is a condition in which excessive uric acid builds up in the blood, causing uric acid crystals to deposit in the joints and trigger inflammation. It is known to cause excruciating pain, reflected in the meaning of its name: “pain even when the wind merely brushes against it.” According to HIRA statistics, the number of gout patients in South Korea steadily increased from approximately 1.38 million in 2021 to about 1.49 million in 2025. Among them, the number of patients in their 20s and 30s rose 12.9%, from approximately 331,000 to about 374,000 over the same period—more sharply than the overall increase of about 8%.

Lifestyle habits among people in their 20s and 30s—including eating habits, alcohol consumption and extreme dieting—have had a major impact on the rise in gout among younger people. Meals centered on fried foods or meat, along with frequent drinking, can raise uric acid levels in the blood. Delivery food is often high in purines, so frequent consumption may increase uric acid production in the body. Alcohol can also raise blood uric acid levels by interfering with uric acid excretion. Obesity increases the risk of gout, while rapid weight loss is also considered a trigger for gout attacks.

Lee So Yun explained, “People in their 20s and 30s with irregular routines due to dieting or company dinners are more likely to neglect managing their uric acid levels.” She added, “Rather than viewing gout as a disease that can be managed simply by avoiding meat and alcohol, people should examine their overall eating habits and lifestyle patterns.”

◇Once considered a disease affecting only middle-aged men, gout has recently been spreading rapidly among younger people. Changes in lifestyle and eating habits are cited as the main causes. AI-generated image

◇High-Protein Diets and Intermittent Fasting Also Require Caution...‘Zero’ and Non-Alcoholic Products Are Not Necessarily Safe

Many people in their 20s and 30s try high-protein diets and intermittent fasting to lose weight or manage their body shape. Chicken breast is a relatively better protein source than red meat or organ meats, but it is not a food that gout patients can consume without limit. The general baseline for daily protein intake is 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight, with adjustments based on exercise levels and other factors. Protein supplements also require an ingredient check, and whey protein supplements may be a relatively safe option.

Intermittent fasting and excessive food restriction also require caution. Sharply reducing food intake or fasting for long periods can increase ketone bodies, metabolic byproducts produced during fat breakdown, which may interfere with the kidneys’ excretion of uric acid. This can trigger or worsen gout attacks. For people who are overweight, losing weight can itself help manage uric acid, but gradual weight loss through balanced meals and appropriate exercise is preferable to extreme dieting.

More people are seeking “zero” drinks and non-alcoholic beer, but they cannot automatically be considered safe for gout management. Zero-sugar drinks can reduce sugar intake compared with regular soft drinks, but they may raise uric acid during metabolism, so replacing water with them is not recommended.

Non-alcoholic beer cannot necessarily be considered safe simply because it contains little or no alcohol. Although the alcohol has been removed, the purines found in its ingredients, malt and barley, remain. Rather than relying on “zero” or “non-alcoholic” labels, consumers should check the products’ ingredients and raw materials.

◇Do Not Stop Taking Medication Even After the Pain Disappears...Maintaining an Appropriate Uric Acid Level Is Key

Pain caused by an acute gout attack often subsides relatively quickly with anti-inflammatory painkillers. The problem is a “false sense of recovery,” in which patients assume they are cured and stop treatment on their own once the pain disappears. People in their 20s and 30s, who may be less likely to visit a hospital regularly, are especially prone to stopping medication without medical advice as long as they feel no pain. However, the disappearance of pain does not mean that uric acid crystals deposited in the joints are gone. They can remain, causing repeated attacks and eventually leading to chronic disease. Repeated attacks can cause joint damage and deformity and, over the long term, may lead to cardiovascular and kidney complications. Even after the pain subsides, it is important to continue taking prescribed medication consistently and not stop it without medical advice.

After being diagnosed with gouty arthritis, the key is to keep the blood uric acid level consistently below 6 mg/dL, even when there is no pain. Alongside medication such as uric acid production inhibitors or uric acid excretion enhancers, lifestyle improvements—including weight management, regular exercise and adequate hydration—are important. Reducing the intake of organ meats, alcohol and high-fructose corn syrup, while maintaining a balanced diet, can be helpful.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter

bellho@sportschosun.com

◇Lee So Yun of the Division of Rheumatology at Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong during a consultation.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.