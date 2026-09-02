Couple in Driver’s Seat of Moving Car Caught Doing What... “Is the Road a Bedroom?”

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[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] A couple was caught having sex inside a car traveling on a highway in Spain, causing shock.

The video spread rapidly on social media, prompting citizens to report the “extremely dangerous behavior” to police.

According to local media outlets, including ABC España, police in Málaga Province, southern Spain, recently analyzed the video circulating online and identified the vehicle, its driver, and the female passenger.

The video was filmed from a vehicle ahead and showed a couple engaging in sexual activity in the driver’s seat of a car traveling on a highway near Marbella in Málaga Province. It also showed the woman leaning naked out of the window with both arms extended.

The investigation found that the two were foreign tourists traveling in Málaga. They were found to have engaged in the act while using a rental car locally.

After identifying them, police fined the pair for careless and negligent driving, as well as failing to wear seat belts.

In connection with the incident, police thanked citizens for their active reports.

Local internet users reacted by saying, “It feels like watching a circus act,” “They’re causing traffic accidents,” “Is the road a bedroom?” and “They should have been fined much more heavily.”

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.