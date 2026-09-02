Breast Reconstruction After Mastectomy Is Also Tailored to the Patient—Implants, Autologous Tissue and Even Robotic Surgery Consider Quality of Life

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[Sportschosun, Jang Jong-ho] The number of breast cancer patients in South Korea continues to rise. According to the National Cancer Registration Statistics, 29,871 new breast cancer cases were reported in 2023, ranking fourth among all cancers and first among women. Compared with 24,933 cases in 2019, this represents an increase of approximately 20% in four years. Accordingly, breast reconstruction to restore the breast’s altered shape after breast cancer surgery is also being performed more actively. According to domestic statistics based on an analysis of data from the Health Insurance Review & Assessment Service (HIRA), the rate of breast reconstruction after total mastectomy—the surgical removal of the entire breast—increased sharply from 19.4% in 2015 to 54.5% in 2020.

Breast reconstruction not only restores the breast’s shape but also plays an important role in reducing patients’ psychological burden after surgery and improving their quality of life. However, each reconstruction method has its own advantages and disadvantages. It is therefore important to choose the method best suited to the patient’s condition and treatment plan. With guidance from Namgung Sik, a professor of plastic surgery at Korea University Guro Hospital, here is an overview of breast cancer and breast reconstruction.

◇ Breast Cancer Often Has No Clear Early Symptoms—Regular Screening Is Important

Breast cancer is a malignant tumor that develops in the breast. Although its exact cause remains unknown, risk factors include prolonged exposure to estrogen, a female hormone, due to a high-fat, high-calorie diet and obesity, late childbirth, reduced breastfeeding, early menarche and late menopause. Early breast cancer often causes no specific symptoms, but as it progresses, breast lumps, nipple discharge, and changes in the nipple or breast skin may appear. When breast cancer is suspected, mammography and breast ultrasonography are performed. If abnormal findings are detected, a biopsy is conducted for a definitive diagnosis.

◇ Reconstruction Depends on the Extent of Cancer Removal—Immediate and Delayed Reconstruction

Breast cancer is treated primarily through surgery, with chemotherapy, radiation therapy, hormone therapy and targeted therapy added depending on the cancer’s stage and characteristics. Breast cancer surgery is divided according to the extent of tissue removal into partial mastectomy, which removes the cancer and some surrounding tissue, and total mastectomy, which removes the entire breast. When total mastectomy is performed because breast preservation is difficult, the breast’s shape can be restored through reconstruction.

Breast reconstruction can be classified as immediate reconstruction, performed at the same time as cancer surgery, and delayed reconstruction, performed after cancer treatment has ended. The timing is determined by comprehensively considering the cancer’s condition, plans for future chemotherapy or radiation therapy, and the patient’s overall health.

◇ Half of Reconstruction Patients Are in Their 40s—Autologous Tissue Reconstruction Concentrated at Tertiary Hospitals

Domestic statistics show that patients in their 40s make up the largest group receiving breast reconstruction. In 2020, those aged 40 to 49 accounted for 46% of all patients, followed by those aged 50 to 59 at 29% and those aged 30 to 39 at 16%. Because many patients undergo surgery during a period when they are highly active in society and family life, reconstruction can have a significant impact on their lives after surgery.

In 2020, implant-based reconstruction accounted for 73.8% of procedures, or 3,753 cases, while autologous tissue reconstruction accounted for 26.2%, or 1,329 cases. Among autologous tissue procedures, abdominal tissue-based deep inferior epigastric perforator (DIEP) flaps were the most common at 59.3%, followed by latissimus dorsi flaps at 25.5% and pedicled transverse rectus abdominis myocutaneous flaps at 15.2%.

A notable difference exists according to the size of the medical institution. In 2020, autologous tissue reconstruction accounted for 28% of all breast reconstructions at tertiary general hospitals, 17% at general hospitals and 6% at hospital-level institutions. The proportion was higher at larger institutions because autologous tissue reconstruction is a complex procedure requiring microsurgery to connect blood vessels directly, as well as personnel and systems capable of continuously monitoring flap blood flow and responding immediately to emergencies after surgery.

Namgung Sik, a professor of plastic surgery at Korea University Guro Hospital, explained, "Implant-based reconstruction is widely performed because it requires less operating time and allows for faster recovery, but autologous tissue reconstruction remains concentrated at tertiary general hospitals. This is because microsurgical expertise and a team system capable of responding immediately when problems arise are essential. From the patient’s perspective, it is important to receive counseling at a center that performs both implant-based and autologous tissue reconstruction sufficiently, so the two options can be properly compared before making a choice."

◇ From Implants to DIEP, PAP and LAP Flaps—Choosing Autologous Tissue Based on Body Type

Implant-based reconstruction restores the breast by inserting an artificial implant into the space left after mastectomy. Its advantages include a relatively short operating time and rapid recovery. Autologous tissue reconstruction, by contrast, uses the patient’s own skin and fat, allowing for a more natural shape and feel.

The deep inferior epigastric perforator (DIEP) flap, which uses abdominal tissue, is commonly used for autologous reconstruction. However, not every patient has sufficient abdominal tissue. For patients with a slender build or those unable to use abdominal tissue because of previous abdominal surgery, reconstruction using tissue from other areas may be considered, including a profunda artery perforator (PAP) flap from the inner thigh or a lumbar artery perforator (LAP) flap from the flank. In particular, the scar from an inner-thigh PAP flap is placed along the gluteal crease and concealed by underwear, making it a good alternative to an abdominal flap for slender patients.

Autologous breast reconstruction is a complex procedure requiring microsurgery to separate the small blood vessels supplying the tissue and connect them to vessels in the chest. It is important to select the appropriate flap by comprehensively considering the patient’s body shape, the amount of available tissue, the desired breast size and shape, and the location of the donor-site scar.

Professor Namgung Sik explained, "Autologous breast reconstruction is not limited to a single method using abdominal tissue. Unlike Western patients, many patients in South Korea have slender body types and may not have enough tissue available from the abdomen. In such cases, tissue from other areas, such as the thigh or flank, can be used, or multiple areas can be combined. The outcome depends on having alternatives suited to the patient’s physical condition rather than insisting on using the abdomen alone."

In fact, domestic breast reconstruction statistics are primarily categorized around abdominal and latissimus dorsi flaps, so flaps using tissue from the thigh or flank are not yet fully reflected in the data. This is an area that has been expanding only recently.

◇ Radiation Therapy Is Also an Important Variable—The Condition of the Tissue Must Be Considered

When deciding on a breast reconstruction method, radiation therapy is an important consideration in addition to the cancer stage. Radiation therapy can cause changes in tissue, including fibrosis of the skin and subcutaneous tissue and reduced blood flow, affecting the choice and timing of reconstruction. In particular, patients scheduled to receive radiation therapy or those who have undergone it in the past may face an increased risk of complications with implant-based reconstruction, making autologous tissue reconstruction an option to consider.

Professor Namgung Sik emphasized, "Because the tissue environment of a breast that has received radiation therapy can change, including fibrosis of the skin and fat tissue and altered blood flow, the reconstruction method should not be decided simply by looking at the breast’s shape. It is important to assess the timing of radiation therapy, the extent of tissue damage and the amount of usable autologous tissue together, and then develop a reconstruction strategy appropriate for the patient."

◇ Robotic Surgery Is Also Used in Breast Reconstruction—Small Incisions Reduce Scarring and Tissue Damage

Robotic surgery has recently been used in breast reconstruction as well. Through small incisions, a camera and articulated surgical instruments are inserted, allowing surgeons to view the operative area in an enlarged field and perform precise procedures. Because the instruments can move freely even in confined spaces, robotic surgery can help reduce the extent of incisions and enable access through locations that are less visible.

In implant-based breast reconstruction, surgeons can access the surgical site through a relatively inconspicuous area, such as the armpit, instead of making a large incision at the front of the breast. This can reduce the burden of scarring. Precise dissection can also minimize unnecessary damage to surrounding tissues, including the skin and blood vessels, while aiming to preserve as much blood flow as possible in the remaining breast skin.

Robotic surgery can also be used for autologous tissue reconstruction. In DIEP flap reconstruction using abdominal tissue, the conventional approach requires a long incision through the rectus abdominis fascia along the blood vessels. Robotic surgery can greatly reduce the extent of this fascial incision. By preserving the strength and structure of the abdominal wall as much as possible, it may reduce donor-site complications such as abdominal bulging and hernia, as well as postoperative pain and recovery time.

Because robotic surgery enables precise procedures, it can also help preserve surrounding tissues, including the skin and blood vessels, as much as possible. This may reduce the risk of postoperative complications such as skin necrosis and accelerate recovery. Professor Namgung Sik said, "The significance of robotic surgery lies not simply in making smaller incisions, but in using an enlarged field of view and precise instruments to protect tissues that need to be preserved during surgery."

◇ Beyond Shape to Sensation—Breast Reconstruction Should Consider Quality of Life

In recent breast reconstruction procedures, preserving or restoring sensation in the breast and nipple as much as possible, in addition to creating a natural breast shape, has emerged as an important goal.

Sensation in the breast and nipple is primarily supplied by the intercostal nerves. Placing the incision toward the armpit, away from the nipple, and minimizing unnecessary tissue damage may reduce disruption to the nerves’ pathways and help preserve sensation after surgery.

According to a 2024 study by the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in the United States, published in JAMA Surgery, most breast skin sensation was preserved six months after surgery in 20 women who underwent single-port robotic nipple-sparing mastectomy with immediate reconstruction. Measurable sensation also remained in approximately half of the nipples and areolas. Considering that the rate of nipple sensation preservation in conventional open surgery has been reported at around 30%, the findings are meaningful. However, because this was an early study involving only 20 patients, further research is needed.

In autologous tissue reconstruction, sensory nerve coaptation may also be performed by directly connecting the flap’s sensory nerves to intercostal nerves in the chest to help restore sensation.

Professor Namgung Sik explained, "In the past, breast reconstruction focused mainly on restoring the breast’s shape. More recently, the goal has expanded to helping patients return naturally to their daily lives after surgery by reducing scarring and preserving sensation as much as possible, in addition to achieving a natural appearance and feel. Preserving sensation is also important for preventing safety incidents that can occur when patients cannot feel temperature or pain, and for restoring quality of life by reducing the sense of unfamiliarity and discomfort after surgery."

◇ There Is No Single Best Surgical Method—The Optimal Reconstruction Must Be Designed for Each Patient

As described above, breast reconstruction offers various options, ranging from implants and autologous tissue reconstruction to procedures using robotic surgery. However, no single method is suitable for every patient because body shape, breast condition, cancer stage and treatment plans differ from person to person. It is therefore important to carefully consider the advantages and disadvantages of each option and consult medical professionals to choose the reconstruction method best suited to the individual.

Professor Namgung Sik said, "There is no single surgical method that is best for every patient undergoing breast reconstruction. The patient’s body shape, desired breast size, whether radiation therapy is planned or has been performed, the available autologous tissue, recovery time and scar location must all be considered comprehensively." He added, "The key to modern breast reconstruction is to offer a broad range of options, from implants to various autologous tissue procedures such as DIEP, PAP and LAP flaps, as well as robotic surgery, and to individually design the method most appropriate for each patient after ensuring that they fully understand the advantages and disadvantages of each option."

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Namgung Sik

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.