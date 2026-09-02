Sampyo Group to Train ‘VAP Generalists,’ Specialists in Special Concrete

Provided by Sampyo Group

Sampyo Group is accelerating efforts to strengthen its market competitiveness by training experts in site-specific solutions based on its special concrete technology, which helps overcome limitations at construction sites.

Sampyo Group, a company specializing in basic construction materials, announced on the 1st that it had introduced a mandatory training program to develop “VAP Generalists” for all employees in its ready-mixed concrete business division. The program aims to internalize special concrete technology and enhance customer services.

The training was designed to build company-wide understanding of Sampyo Group’s special concrete VAP Bluecon Series, which has continued to grow by solving various problems at construction sites. It also aims to help employees become experts who can quickly propose solutions optimized for each site from the customer’s perspective.

The program is open to all employees in the ready-mixed concrete business division. It consists of a three-stage curriculum designed to systematically develop specialists. To improve accessibility, the training is delivered through e-learning, with each level opening sequentially at one-month intervals.

To ensure the program’s effectiveness, employees must complete each level at least twice and pass a final in-person test. Only then can they receive VAP Generalist certification and a certificate of completion.

Sampyo Group plans to actively encourage employees’ voluntary learning and professional development by providing successful test takers with a modest incentive payment.

Sampyo Group’s VAP technology precisely controls fluidity, setting speed and hardening characteristics to deliver quality optimized for challenging high-rise construction sites, including complex urban developments.

Since its first field application in 2018, the technology has been recognized for its technical maturity and responsiveness at construction sites. Its annual sales have risen sharply, expanding Sampyo Group’s competitiveness in the special concrete market.

The Bluecon Series, VAP’s flagship product line, consists of various special concrete products designed to solve persistent problems arising at construction sites.

Bluecon Self is self-compacting concrete that fills gaps on its own without separate vibration compaction. It received a conformity certification from the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) in 2022 after being recognized for reducing inter-floor noise and preventing safety accidents.

Bluecon Winter is a product designed for winter construction that achieves the required strength within 36 hours of placement, even at temperatures as low as minus 20 degrees Celsius, without curing protection. It was designated as Construction New Technology No. 995 by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT) and received green technology certification, demonstrating its carbon-reduction benefits.

In addition, products such as Rain OK, which maintains placement quality during rainy weather, and Keep Slump, which minimizes quality changes in high-temperature conditions during the summer, have helped establish an all-weather quality management system that is not affected by seasonal or climatic variables.

Other products, including Bluecon Speed, specialized for early strength development, and Bluecon Floor, designed for high-quality flooring construction, have recently been used in major projects, including the basement foundation work at Hillstate DMC Station. They have been praised for securing both durability and visual quality.

Through this training program, Sampyo Group plans to turn employees in every department, including sales, production and quality control, into special concrete specialists. The group aims to solidify its position as a “solution partner” that creates tangible value for customers beyond simply selling products, such as shortening construction schedules, reducing costs and improving safety.

A Sampyo Group representative said, “The VAP Generalist training program is our promise to share Sampyo’s unrivaled technology across the company amid rapidly changing construction conditions and return that expertise to customers through the highest level of service.” The representative added, “We will continue to set new standards for Korea’s basic construction materials industry through constant technological innovation and talent development.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.