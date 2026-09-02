Shinhan Bank, 11st to Run '11pay Shinhan Bank Account Linking Event' Through October 31

◇ '11pay Shinhan Bank Account Linking Event.' Image provided by 11st

Shinhan Bank and 11st will run the '11pay Shinhan Bank Account Linking Event' through October 31.

Customers who have not linked a Shinhan Bank account to 11pay and used it for payment during the past year—from September 1, 2025, to August 31, 2026—can apply on the 11st event page to receive a 5,000-won discount coupon. The coupon can be used when paying with the Shinhan Bank account linked to 11pay.

Customers who use the easy-payment service during the event period with a Shinhan Bank account linked to 11pay will also receive additional discount coupons based on the number of payments. They will receive a 5,000-won coupon for one payment and an additional 5,000-won coupon for two payments, allowing them to receive benefits worth up to 15,000 won, including the initial application benefit. Unlike the previous first-come, first-served system, the event will provide the initial 5,000-won discount coupon to all customers who apply, expanding participation opportunities.

In addition, customers who pay with a Shinhan Bank account linked to 11pay through December 31 will receive 2% of the purchase amount in 11pay points. They can receive up to 5,000 points per transaction. Detailed information about the event is available through Shinhan SuperSOL and the 11st app.

Shinhan Bank also plans to launch a high-interest savings product for customers who use 11pay in conjunction with a Shinhan Bank account.

A Shinhan Bank representative said, "We organized this event so that customers using 11st can conveniently use their Shinhan Bank accounts while shopping and receive various benefits." The representative added, "We will continue to expand benefits and services that help customers in their daily lives by linking various lifestyle platforms with financial services."

Ko Gwang-il, head of 11st's Sales Group, said, "We organized this event thanks to the positive response from customers to the first event held in April." He added, "Through our collaboration with Shinhan Bank, we hope customers can enjoy practical shopping benefits and experience 11pay's convenient payment service."

Reporter Kim So-hyeong compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.