12 Figures Selected to Honor 120 Years of Bosung, a Nationalist School

A photograph of all students at the first graduation ceremony of Bosung Middle School, a four-year institution now known as Bosung Middle and High School, on April 4, 1910

The Bosung Alumni Association, which is celebrating the school's 120th anniversary this year and is chaired by Park Dong-hyun, has selected the “12 Figures Who Shone in Bosung School's 120-Year History.” The 12 honorees made significant contributions not only to Bosung but also to the development of the nation. Four of them were figures in the arts and culture.

Han Sang-dae, chair of the committee preparing the Bosung 120th-anniversary festival, said, "We selected these proud Bosung alumni, who contributed to independence and the development of the Republic of Korea, after consulting with relevant academics and others. We want to remember their achievements once again as the school marks its 120th anniversary."

The Bosung Alumni Association will hold a festival at 5 p.m. on the 5th at KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, to commemorate Bosung's 120th anniversary.

<The 12 honorees>

▶Song Gye-baek (1896–1920; led the February 8 Declaration of Independence in Tokyo and died for his country after enduring imprisonment) ▶Eom Hang-seop (1898–1962; worked with the Provisional Government of the Republic of Korea and was abducted to North Korea during the Korean War) ▶Pyon Yong-tae (1892–1969; former prime minister) ▶Hyeon Sang-yun (1893–1950; first president of Korea University) ▶Lee Sang-hyeop (1893–1957; first editor-in-chief of The Dong-A Ilbo) ▶Heo Jeong-gu (1911–1999; founder of GS Group) ▶Chung Se-yung (1928–2005; first president of Hyundai Motor Company) ▶Heo Nam-gak (1938–2025; chairman of Samyang Tongsang) ▶novelist Yeom Sang-seop (1897–1963) ▶novelist Yi Sang (1910–1937) ▶art historian Go Yu-seop (1905–1944) ▶film actor Kim Seung-ho (1918–1968)

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.