Even the Mother and Grandmother Thought, "The Other One Must Be Watching"—Baby Left Alone at Bus Stop

File photo. Source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jang Jong-ho] In China, a frightening incident occurred when a mother and grandmother went out together but each assumed the other was looking after the baby, leaving the child in a stroller at a bus stop.

According to Chinese media outlets, including China.com, a young baby was recently found alone in a stroller at a bus stop in Qijiang District, Chongqing. Passersby were coming and going nearby, but no guardian was seen caring for the child.

A passerby who found the situation unusual reported it to the police.

Responding to the report, police found the baby crying in the stroller. The officers kept the child safe while taking turns holding and gently patting the baby’s back to provide comfort.

Police reviewed nearby CCTV footage and canvassed the area to locate the child’s family. Shortly afterward, the family was contacted by police and only then realized that the child was missing.

It was confirmed that the child had gone out with the mother and grandmother to take a bus.

The problem was that both women assumed the other was watching the child. The mother thought the grandmother was caring for the baby, while the grandmother believed the mother was looking after the child.

As they boarded and got off the bus, they moved on without directly checking on the child, ultimately leaving the baby in the stroller at the bus stop.

Police warned the guardians not to simply rely on one another when caring for a child. One person must clearly assume responsibility and confirm the child’s safety.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.