Seoul National University Bundang Hospital Professor Heo Chang-hoon Elected Vice Chair of International Hair Research Federation, First Asian to Hold Post

[Sportschosun Reporter Jong-ho Jang] Professor Heo Chang-hoon of the Department of Dermatology at Seoul National University Bundang Hospital has been elected Vice Chair of the International Federation of Hair Research Societies (IFHRS), becoming the first Asian to hold the position. His three-year term begins on September 10.

The Vice Chair position was newly created this year. Along with the Chair, Immediate Past Chair and Secretary-General, the Vice Chair will serve on the IFHRS Executive Committee. Heo is the first Asian to become an officer of the committee. Under the organization’s rules, the Vice Chair serves as Chair for the following three-year term and then as Immediate Past Chair for another three years. Heo is therefore expected to serve as an executive committee officer for a total of nine years.

The International Federation of Hair Research Societies is a globally recognized authority in hair research. It was officially launched in 2013 as the number of member societies grew after five hair societies from Europe, North America, Japan, Australia and Korea had taken turns hosting the World Congress of Hair Research. The federation leads the advancement of hair research by overseeing international collaborative studies and the hair section of the World Congress of Dermatology. It also has the authority to select the host city for the World Congress of Hair Research.

Heo, the current president of the Korean Hair Society and an expert who has led hair research in Korea and abroad, has played a key role in raising Korea’s standing and influence in the field. In particular, he served as co-chair of the 14th World Congress of Hair Research, held at the COEX Convention & Exhibition Center in Seoul in May this year, overseeing event planning, finances and publicity. His leadership and capabilities were recognized, leading to the honor of being elected Vice Chair.

Professor Heo Chang-hoon said, "I feel a profound sense of responsibility because I am the first Asian to become an officer of the International Federation of Hair Research Societies, which has long been led by Europe and the United States." He added, "Starting with my term as Vice Chair, I will do my utmost over the next nine years to effectively lead international collaboration in hair-loss treatment and showcase Korea’s competitiveness in hair research to the world."

Reporter Jong-ho Jang bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Heo Chang-hoon

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.