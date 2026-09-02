"Eating Insects and Dancing on a Treadmill..." 60-Year-Old Actress Reveals the Secrets Behind Her Toned Figure and Youthful Appearance

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[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Mexican-born Hollywood actress Salma Hayek has turned 60, drawing renewed attention to how she has maintained her toned figure and youthful appearance for so long.

Hayek, who delivered powerful performances in films such as From Dusk Till Dawn, The Hitman’s Bodyguard, and House of Gucci in the 1990s, also demonstrated her enduring presence last year by appearing on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Against this backdrop, the British outlet Daily Mail has drawn attention by revisiting the skincare, exercise, and dietary habits Hayek previously disclosed as she celebrated her 60th birthday.

Hayek has said that she does not rely on so-called cosmetic procedures for her regular skincare routine. In a 2015 interview with ELLE, she said she did not use botulinum toxin, fillers, or chemical peels. Instead, she introduced Tepezcohuite, a bark extract that has been used in Mexico to treat burns and other conditions, as part of her skincare regimen.

Tepezcohuite is known as an ingredient traditionally used in Mexico for skin regeneration and wound treatment. However, there is not yet sufficient clinical evidence that the skin-improvement effects Hayek described would appear in the same way for the general public.

Hayek has recently been reported to use skincare devices that employ radiofrequency and microcurrent. In other words, she also uses modern skincare technology to improve skin elasticity and reduce wrinkles.

Her approach to exercise is unusual.

Hayek has said that she does not work out at a gym every morning. In a past interview with People magazine, she said, "There are days when I work 20 hours because of filming and work schedules, so I don't have enough time to exercise regularly."

What she considers important, however, is posture.

Hayek explained that she learned from experts how to use her body in a way that naturally activates her muscles throughout the day without keeping them excessively tense. She said that even brushing her teeth can engage her muscles if she maintains proper posture.

Restorative yoga is another key part of her exercise routine.

Rather than strongly tensing her muscles, she said she trains them by keeping her body relaxed and focusing on the areas that need attention. Her approach emphasizes awareness of body movement and posture rather than intense workouts.

That does not mean she avoids conventional exercise altogether.

Hayek sometimes uses a treadmill, but she reportedly prefers dancing on it rather than running in the usual manner.

Massage is another essential part of her self-care routine.

In a past interview, Hayek said she receives massages from professionals to care for her muscles and improve circulation. She also shared from her own experience that facial massage helps support the lymphatic system.

Hayek does not impose extreme restrictions on her diet either.

She previously said, in essence, "I don't like dieting, and I'm not good at it," adding that she prefers eating a variety of foods rather than excessively restricting particular items.

For breakfast, she enjoys her own "special menu."

She mixes yogurt with papaya, blueberries, mango, strawberries, pomegranate seeds, celery, red bell pepper, and cucumber, then adds almond butter and coconut butter. Hayek said that although it may look somewhat unusual, it tastes good.

One particularly eye-catching aspect is her habit of eating insects as snacks.

She has said that she eats crickets, ant eggs, and other insects while living in Mexico, describing them as foods she enjoys and adding, "They taste good when fried."

She has also candidly admitted that she tends to seek comfort in food when she is stressed.

Taken together, the routines Hayek has disclosed over the years focus less on one extraordinary secret than on consistently maintaining eating habits, physical activity, skincare, and rest that work for her.

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.