HL Robotics Steps Up Its Push Into the Autonomous Parking and Logistics Markets With PARKIE and Stan

Courtesy of HL Robotics: PARKIE, an indoor autonomous parking robot

HL Robotics, a wholly owned subsidiary of HL Holdings, is stepping up its efforts to target the parking and logistics market with PARKIE and Stan, its autonomous parking and vehicle-transfer robots.

Both robots are based on fully autonomous driving technology, but they serve different areas.

PARKIE is optimized for indoor parking lots, while Stan is designed for outdoor spaces such as airports, ports, and logistics centers.

HL Robotics plans to combine the technologies and services of the two robots into an integrated automation service connecting parking, vehicle transfer, storage, and logistics.

PARKIE is Korea’s first autonomous parking robot. It completed its first demonstration at the Chungbuk Content Enterprise Support Center in September last year, and the company is now preparing a service for visitors to Gimpo International Airport.

The initiative is drawing particular attention because it will offer autonomous parking services to an unspecified number of airport users.

This means the robot is moving beyond validation and entering the stage of full-scale market expansion.

An amendment to the enforcement regulations of the Parking Lot Act by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT) is also expected to support market growth.

In the future, PARKIE is expected to be deployed not only at ordinary parking facilities but also at multi-unit housing complexes, such as apartment buildings, and parking towers.

Courtesy of HL Robotics: Stan, an outdoor autonomous parking robot deployed at Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom

Stan is an outdoor vehicle-transfer robot that has demonstrated its competitiveness in global markets.

After accumulating more than 10 years of operational experience at Gatwick Airport in the United Kingdom, Lyon Airport in France, and a railway logistics center in Toronto, Canada, Stan has entered the Korean market. HL Robotics is currently discussing specific deployment plans with major domestic airports, ports, and logistics centers.

Stan’s strength lies in its design optimized for outdoor environments. It can withstand extreme cold and heat and transfer small and large vehicles, including vehicles weighing up to 3 tons.

Stan, which was first unveiled in Korea last July, will be officially presented with a new design and features at the World Congress on Intelligent Transport Systems, scheduled to take place in Gangneung this October.

An HL Robotics official said, "Interest in and demand from the Korean market for optimizing parking space and automating vehicle logistics are growing rapidly," adding, "We will actively create new business opportunities through PARKIE and Stan."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.