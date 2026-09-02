Kim Taek-woo Takes Office as CMAAO President: “I Will Represent the Voice of the Medical Community in Asia and Oceania”

[Sportschosun Reporter Jong-ho Jang] Kim Taek-woo, president of the Korean Medical Association, officially took office as the 43rd president of the Confederation of Medical Associations in Asia and Oceania (CMAAO) at the opening ceremony of the 2026 CMAAO Seoul General Assembly, held on the afternoon of the 2nd at the Grand Ballroom of The Ambassador Seoul - A Pullman Hotel.

In his inaugural address, newly appointed President Kim Taek-woo said, "I will take this as a mandate to expand my responsibility beyond South Korea to the entire medical community of Asia and Oceania." He added, "Building on CMAAO’s long history and tradition, I will faithfully carry forward and advance the spirit of solidarity and cooperation."

The CMAAO Seoul General Assembly, which included the inauguration ceremony, was held in South Korea for the first time in 21 years, following the 24th General Assembly in 2005. Delegations from medical associations in 11 Asian and Oceanian countries, along with approximately 80 domestic and international healthcare leaders, gathered to celebrate Kim Taek-woo’s inauguration as CMAAO president and pledge to strengthen solidarity among member countries.

The assembly will also be attended by prominent WMA figures, including World Medical Association (WMA) President Jacqueline Kitulu, incoming WMA President Jung Yul Park, Secretary General Ramin Parsa-Parsi, and former Secretary General Otmar Kloiber.

President Kim identified protecting physicians’ professionalism and professional autonomy in medicine as CMAAO’s top priority. He said, "Physicians’ autonomy is essential to protecting patient safety and the right to health, going beyond the interests of the medical profession. I will speak out firmly against one-sided policies that ignore the realities of medical practice and will safeguard professionalism and independence at all costs."

He also expressed his intention to advance CMAAO by listening more closely to the voices of its member countries and working together to address issues that require a joint response.

Amid new challenges, including advances in artificial intelligence, population aging, essential medical services, and healthcare workforce shortages, Kim also emphasized harmony between generations. At this CMAAO Seoul General Assembly, the Korean Medical Association and CMAAO launched a program for the first time to encourage and support young doctors’ participation. The initiative aims to combine the experience of senior generations with the fresh perspectives of young doctors, creating a CMAAO where generations naturally work together to prepare for the future of medicine.

Kim also highlighted CMAAO’s role as a bridge in the international community, in line with the growing stature of South Korean medicine. Referring to the international leadership of Korean physicians—including Jung Yul Park, chair of the International Cooperation Committee, who was elected incoming WMA president, and lawmaker Jiho Cha, who is seeking to become WHO director-general—Kim said, "As a key bridge connecting CMAAO and WMA, I will actively convey the voice of the medical community in Asia and Oceania to the global stage."

Established in 1956, CMAAO is a leading regional federation of national medical associations that promotes mutual cooperation and healthcare development among 16 member countries in Asia and Oceania. In South Korea’s medical community, Myung Joo-wan, Moon Tae-joon, and Kim Jae-jung previously served as CMAAO presidents and made significant contributions to strengthening solidarity among member countries and advancing healthcare in Asia and Oceania.

The 2026 CMAAO Seoul General Assembly will be held over three days, from the 2nd through the 4th. A scientific symposium on “Professional Autonomy in Medicine” is scheduled for the 3rd, followed by the final adoption of a joint resolution by the member countries on the 4th.

Jong-ho Jang, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

Kim Taek-woo, president of the Korean Medical Association, who took office as president of the Confederation of Medical Associations in Asia and Oceania (CMAAO).

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.