Woori Financial Group Chairman Jong-ryong Yim Buys 5,000 Treasury Shares; 56 Group Executives Participate

Jong-ryong Yim, chairman of Woori Financial Group, recently bought 5,000 shares of the company—Woori Financial Group shares—on the open market.

According to Woori Financial Group, Chairman Yim made the purchase on the 24th of last month, when the group completed the roughly four-month process of making Tongyang Life Insurance a wholly owned subsidiary and officially announced plans to integrate Tongyang Life Insurance and ABL Life Insurance. The purchase was intended to once again convey to the market the group’s commitment to enhancing corporate value based on securing growth momentum in both banking and nonbanking businesses.

Woori Financial Group is accelerating efforts to secure growth drivers in both its banking and nonbanking divisions. The banking division executed 91% of its annual target for productive-finance lending ahead of schedule in the first half of this year. In the nonbanking division, the group completed a paid-in capital increase for its securities company in May and began the integration of its life insurance businesses in earnest in August.

These efforts are diversifying the group’s earnings structure and strengthening its profit-generating capacity. Woori Financial Group previously achieved a clear earnings turnaround, reporting second-quarter net profit in the 1 trillion won range. Amid this improvement in performance, the treasury-share purchase involved not only Chairman Yim but also the heads of all 16 subsidiaries, executives of the holding company and bank, and executives of major subsidiaries, bringing total participation across group management to 56 people.

A Woori Financial Group official said, "The decision by all group executives, including Chairman Jong-ryong Yim, to purchase treasury shares together demonstrates their firm commitment to responsible management and supporting the stock price." The official added, "Based on securing growth momentum, we will faithfully implement the value-up plan promised to the market, address the company’s undervaluation, and meet expectations for shareholder returns."

Reporter Kim So-hyung compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.