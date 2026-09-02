KB Financial Group to Serve as Lead Partner of 'Kiaf SEOUL' for Third Consecutive Year, Presenting Special Exhibition by Kim Taek Sang

◇Oh Se-hoon, mayor of Seoul (fifth from left), Choi Hwi-young, minister of culture, sports and tourism (sixth from left), and Yang Jong-hee, chairman of KB Financial Group (eighth from left), attend the opening ceremony

KB Financial Group will participate as the lead partner of the international art fair Kiaf SEOUL (Korea International Art Fair), hereafter referred to as Kiaf SEOUL, for the third consecutive year.

Launched in 2002, Kiaf has established itself as a major art fair in the Asian art market. Through its participation as lead partner, KB Financial Group plans to support the growth and broader reach of Korean art while continuing various mecenat activities that connect the public with art.

At this year's Kiaf, held from the 2nd to the 6th at the COEX Convention & Exhibition Center in Seoul, KB Financial Group has prepared a range of cultural and artistic content, including a special exhibition with artist Kim Taek Sang, an exhibition space for emerging artists, guided tours by professional docents, and children's programs.

At the KB Special Exhibition Hall, KB Financial Group will present "A Gathering of Stars," a special exhibition with artist Kim Taek Sang, who has developed his artistic practice by exploring light and color within the tradition of Korean abstract art, represented by Dansaekhwa. The exhibition space is designed as an immersive environment where visitors can remain within the works and experience time in a sensory way. For more than 30 years, Kim Taek Sang has explored the spreading, settling, and layering of color through water, broadening the horizons of Korean abstract art, particularly Dansaekhwa. KB Financial Group previously stated, "Just as Kim Taek Sang adds depth to his work through long periods of waiting and the accumulation of processes repeated dozens or hundreds of times, KB Financial Group is also building trust with customers by accumulating sincere actions in every moment."

KB Atelier, a special exhibition space showcasing works by promising emerging artists, will also be operated. It will spotlight works by emerging artist Joyce Jin, who received the KB Star Award at 'ZOOM-IN Edition 7,' a special exhibition for emerging artists held at the 2026 Galleries Art Fair at COEX in April, and Song In-wook, who participated in creating the trophy for the KB Financial Golden Life Championship taking place this month.

The program also includes a Private Art Docent Tour, in which visitors tour the fair with a professional exhibition guide; an art insight talk program titled 'Enjoying Kiaf 100 Times More'; and a children's drawing class and art docent program designed to let children freely express their artistic imagination.

A KB Financial Group representative said, "It is meaningful to join Kiaf SEOUL as its lead partner as it conveys the dynamic energy of Korean art to the world." The representative added, "KB Financial Group will continue to broaden communication with customers through culture and the arts and serve as a reliable partner supporting the sustainable growth of Korea's art ecosystem."

Reporter Kim So-hyung compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.