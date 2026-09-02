K-Beauty and Yut Nori “All at Once”: Shinsegae Duty Free Opens Beauty of Joseon Experiential Pop-Up Store

◇Shinsegae Duty Free has prepared Korean traditional cultural experiences at the Beauty of Joseon pop-up store on the 10th floor of its Myeong-dong branch. Photo provided by Shinsegae Duty Free

Shinsegae Duty Free is operating a pop-up store where visitors can experience K-beauty and Korean traditional culture together. In partnership with global K-beauty brand Beauty of Joseon, it is hosting a customer participation event featuring yut nori, a traditional Korean game.

Beauty of Joseon is a traditional herbal cosmetics brand that has established a distinctive identity through a range of products made with natural ingredients such as rice, ginseng, plum, and mugwort. The brand began selling through Sephora in the United States in July last year. It now has more than 640 permanent retail locations, while its total consumer touchpoints, including Sephora stores inside Kohl’s locations, number approximately 1,496.

Running through the 30th in the pop-up zone on the 10th floor of the Myeong-dong branch, the event was designed to offer domestic and international visitors to the store during the Chuseok season both a Beauty of Joseon brand experience and Korean-style entertainment. The brand’s Korean identity has been combined with the holiday’s spirit of sharing and enjoyment through a yut nori event held with customers.

Customers receive opportunities to play yut nori based on their purchase amount. Those who spend at least $30 on Beauty of Joseon products can play five times, while those who spend at least $60 can play 11 times. Visitors can also receive one additional opportunity by uploading a verification post on social media after visiting the pop-up store.

Customers throw the yut sticks themselves, and prizes are awarded according to where their game piece lands. Every participant receives a gift. Alongside signature products such as Beauty of Joseon Relief Sun: Rice + Probiotics SPF50+ PA++++, Light On Serum: Centella + Vita C, Revive Eye Serum: Ginseng + Retinal, and Ginseng Essence Water, the event also offers Korean-inspired gifts including a Glow Knot Keychain, Bokjumeoni Pouch, and Beauty of Joseon Moon Rabbit Keyring.

A Shinsegae Duty Free representative said, "This pop-up combines the sentiment of Korea’s traditional holiday with Beauty of Joseon’s brand identity, creating an opportunity to showcase a new appeal of the brand." The representative added, "We hope customers visiting Shinsegae Duty Free can experience the joy and abundance of Chuseok through K-beauty and Korean traditional games."

Meanwhile, Shinsegae Duty Free has signed a strategic business agreement with Amorepacific and will link the company’s own brand membership points to its online mall for the first time in Korea’s duty-free industry. To commemorate the service launch, it is also running the “AMORE Beauty Shinsegae” promotion through the 30th on its online mall, with 11 major Amorepacific brands, including Sulwhasoo, HERA, AESTURA, Laneige, IOPE, and Primera.

Reporter Kim So-hyung compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.