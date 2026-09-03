Volvo EX90 Targets the Family SUV Market with Six- and Seven-Seat Space and 800V Charging

◇Volvo Car Korea’s next-generation all-electric flagship SUV, the ‘Volvo EX90.’ Photo provided by Volvo Car Korea

◇Volvo Car Korea’s next-generation all-electric flagship SUV, the ‘Volvo EX90.’ Photo provided by Volvo Car Korea

Volvo Car Korea’s next-generation all-electric flagship SUV, the ‘Volvo EX90,’ is targeting South Korea’s large electric SUV market with competitive pricing and family-oriented features.

The EX90 is based on SPA2, a next-generation all-electric vehicle platform designed and developed in Sweden. Its flat-floor design, 800V battery technology and centralized core computing system enhance interior space utilization and charging performance.

The domestic price starts at 106.2 million won for the Twin Motor Plus seven-seat model. This is 10 million won less than the plug-in hybrid XC90 T8 Ultra, priced at 116.2 million won. The Ultra trim, equipped with dual-chamber air suspension and a Bowers & Wilkins sound system, is priced at 116.2 million won.

The vehicle is also priced lower than in major European markets. For the six-seat Ultra trim, the domestic price is approximately 43 million won lower than in Sweden and about 48 million won lower than in Germany. Compared with the United Kingdom, the Twin Motor is about 61 million won cheaper, while the Twin Motor Performance is approximately 64 million won cheaper.

◇Volvo Car Korea’s next-generation all-electric flagship SUV, the ‘Volvo EX90.’ Photo provided by Volvo Car Korea

◇Volvo Car Korea’s next-generation all-electric flagship SUV, the ‘Volvo EX90.’ Photo provided by Volvo Car Korea

Designed as a family SUV, the EX90 is available with either six or seven seats. Its long wheelbase and flat-floor design maximize interior space. The cabin features natural-wood trim and ergonomic seats. The Ultra trim also includes an electrochromic glass roof and a 1,610-watt Bowers & Wilkins sound system.

The EX90 combines a 106 kWh nickel-cobalt-manganese (NCM) battery with twin motors and all-wheel drive. The Twin Motor produces up to 456 horsepower (335 kW), while the Twin Motor Performance delivers 680 horsepower (500 kW). Supporting fast charging of up to 350 kW, the vehicle can charge from 10% to 80% in approximately 22 minutes.

Volvo’s proprietary HuginCore integrates the electrical architecture, core computer and software into a single system. The vehicle also uses NVIDIA’s computing technology and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Cockpit Platform.

The vehicle is equipped with five cameras, five radars and 12 ultrasonic sensors. It also features a driver-monitoring system and an interior occupant-detection system capable of detecting children and pets. Over-the-air (OTA) updates will allow the vehicle’s functions and safety technologies to be continuously improved.

Volvo Car Korea plans to begin customer deliveries of the EX90 in the fourth quarter. Next year, it aims to expand its presence in the premium electric vehicle market, targeting annual sales of 2,000 units.

Moon Ji-yeon, Reporter lunamoon@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.