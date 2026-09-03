Seafood Exports Rise in First Half; Mackerel Surges 196%, Leading Growth

Seafood exports rose sharply this year. Exports in the first half increased by more than 20% from the same period last year. Double-digit growth continued in July. Mackerel, tuna, pollock, and king crab led the increase.

According to the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation (aT) on the 3rd, seafood exports from January through July totaled $2.2336 billion, up 18.1% from the same period last year. This was the highest figure ever recorded for the January-July period. Growth was even stronger in the first half. Exports from January through June reached $1.9259 billion, an increase of 21.9% from a year earlier, already surpassing half of last year's annual export total of $3.3 billion.

Mackerel exports stood out. Exports from January through July totaled $200.5 million, a 196.3% surge from the same period last year. Tuna exports also rose 23.6% to $359.4 million. Pollock exports jumped 158.8% to $48.4 million, while king crab exports climbed 185.8% to $33.7 million. Exports of oysters, Spanish mackerel, and wakame also increased by 8.3%, 11.0%, and 11.3%, respectively.

Seaweed, the largest export item, slowed instead. Exports from January through July totaled $700.1 million, down 1.5% from last year. Squid exports also fell 11.3%.

China accounted for the largest share of export markets. Exports to China from January through July totaled $455.3 million. Japan followed with $425.5 million, and the United States with $353.3 million. Exports to Thailand and Vietnam reached $161 million and $129.1 million, respectively.

Although seaweed exports slowed, mackerel, tuna, pollock, and king crab made up the shortfall. As the range of export products expands, the possibility is growing that seafood exports will reach an all-time annual high this year.

Reporter Kim Se-hyung fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.