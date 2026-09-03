"We’ll Give You a Satisfying Scratch"...A 20,000-Won "Itch-Relief Shop" Offering 30-Minute Sessions Opens

Photo credit: Baidu, South China Morning Post

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jang Jong-ho] "We’ll give you a satisfying back scratch."

An unusual so-called "itch-relief shop" that specializes in scratching itchy areas has opened in China, drawing attention.

According to Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post (SCMP), Zhang Xiaoqiao, 32, from Hubei, opened the first "itch-relief shop" in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, in May this year. About 40 days later, Zhang opened a second location.

At the shop, customers lie face down or on their backs while employees gently scratch their bodies using specially designed fingernails and other tools. Unlike a conventional massage, which involves applying firm pressure to the muscles, the service lightly stimulates the skin to create a relaxing sensation.

Services are priced according to the duration and body area. Local reports said a 30-minute head-and-back scratching session costs around 100 yuan, or roughly 20,000 won, while a 60-minute upper-body session costs less than 200 yuan. An 80-minute full-body session, covering the head and back as well as the neck, shoulders, face, hands and armpits, costs about 289 to 299 yuan. Customers choosing the 80-minute package, the most popular option, reportedly account for about 70% of all clients.

Zhang, the owner, emphasizes that the service is not simply about "scratching an itchy spot." He explains that it is a type of relaxation service designed to help customers unwind and fall asleep comfortably.

According to Zhang, about six or seven out of every 10 customers fall asleep during the service, and some say it is even more relaxing than a massage. The main clientele consists of stressed urban office workers, with men reportedly making up about 60% to 70% of all customers.

For this unusual service, Zhang claims he conducted intensive research into the areas of the body where people feel itchy.

He divided the body into five major itch zones and more than 30 detailed areas. He then said he spent about four months repeatedly testing the service on acquaintances and his own fans, teaching himself the appropriate pressure, sequence and speed for scratching each area.

The business performed better than expected.

According to local media, the first shop generated about 80,000 yuan, or roughly 16 million won, in sales during its first month. Zhang said the two shops now generate combined monthly sales of about 160,000 yuan.

Opinions about the business model are divided online in China.

Some netizens responded positively, saying, "I’d like to try this service too" and "It sounds more relaxing than a massage." Others expressed skepticism, asking, "Who would pay around 300 yuan to have someone else scratch their back?"

The business has also sparked debate over whether scratching someone’s itch can truly become a profession.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter

bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.