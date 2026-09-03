Soon Chun Hyang University Cheonan Hospital Conducts Health Impact Survey of 500 Residents Near Former Asbestos Factory in Daegu

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] The Asbestos Environmental Health Center at Soon Chun Hyang University Cheonan Hospital, headed by Kang Min-seong, will conduct an asbestos health impact survey among Daegu residents from September 3 to 11.

The survey will cover approximately 500 residents of Gwanmun-dong, Taejeon-dong, Mutaejoya-dong, Sangyeok-dong, Chilseong-dong, Chimsan-dong and Nowon-dong in Daegu Metropolitan City. The areas once housed asbestos factories. The survey is being conducted to assess residents’ health and detect asbestos-related diseases at an early stage.

The examinations will be conducted in two stages. The first-stage screening will include a questionnaire, consultations with specialists and basic health checks such as chest X-rays. Residents showing abnormal findings in the first stage will receive detailed second-stage examinations, including chest CT scans, pulmonary function tests and diffusing capacity tests.

Those suspected of having asbestos-related diseases based on the detailed examination results may receive various forms of support, including medical expenses and living allowances, through the Asbestos Health Damage Relief System.

The survey is being conducted free of charge under the direction of the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment. As the only nationally designated asbestos-specialized institution in South Korea, the Asbestos Environmental Health Center at Soon Chun Hyang University Cheonan Hospital provides asbestos disease prevention education, health impact surveys and follow-up care for residents of areas across the country at risk of asbestos exposure.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

The Asbestos Environmental Health Center at Soon Chun Hyang University Cheonan Hospital will conduct an asbestos health impact survey among Daegu residents from September 3 to 11. A scene from the asbestos health impact

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.