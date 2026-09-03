Professor Oh Min-jung of Korea University Guro Hospital Assumes Presidency of Korean Society of Maternal-Fetal Medicine

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jong-ho Jang] Professor Oh Min-jung of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Korea University Guro Hospital has assumed the presidency of the Korean Society of Maternal-Fetal Medicine. Her two-year term began on September 1, 2026.

The Korean Society of Maternal-Fetal Medicine (KSMFM) is an academic organization established in 1994 to promote research aimed at improving the health of pregnant women and fetuses and to advance maternal and child health in Korea. Specializing in the management of high-risk pregnancies and fetal treatment, the society has led academic development by holding annual conferences and has contributed to improving systems and policies for maternal and child health.

An expert in treating high-risk mothers and fetuses, Professor Oh Min-jung has held key positions at the Korean Society of Maternal-Fetal Medicine, including chair of its Education Committee, Clinical Practice Guidelines Committee, and Academic Committee, as well as vice president. She has also served as chair of the editorial and public relations committees of the Korean Society of Obstetric and Gynecologic Ultrasound.

From 2020 to 2025, she also served as director of the Korea University Guro Hospital High-Risk Maternal and Neonatal Integrated Treatment Center, now the Regional Maternal and Child Medical Center. In that role, she oversaw the definitive treatment of high-risk mothers and newborns in southwestern Seoul, contributing to reductions in maternal and neonatal morbidity and mortality through safer pregnancies and childbirth. In addition, she was recognized for faithfully fulfilling the center’s role as a regional medical hub for high-risk mothers and newborns by organizing academic case conferences and regular symposia with nearby partner hospitals. In 2025, she received a Service Merit Medal from the Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW).

Professor Oh Min-jung said, "In an era of declining birth rates, advanced-age and high-risk pregnancies are actually increasing. As protecting each mother and fetus has become even more precious, I will do my utmost to strengthen the society’s academic capabilities and train the next generation of maternal-fetal medicine specialists." She added, "As a professional society, we will fulfill our role in creating an environment where every pregnant woman can give birth safely regardless of where she lives, and where doctors working in delivery rooms can provide care with confidence."

Reporter Jong-ho Jang bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Oh Min-jung

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.